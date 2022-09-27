Box PC packs Rockchip X3588 chipset and runs on Android 12.0

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Polywell Computers recently unveiled a fanless Box PC integrating the Rockchip 3588 SoC to target digital kiosks, network security and other commercial applications. The X58 Box PC offers up to 8GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, dual GbE LAN ports and onboard wireless connectivity.

The RK3588 SoC consists of a quad-core A76 (up to 2.4GHz), a quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz), a 6 TOPS NPU along with an Arm Mali-G610 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.2 and Vulkan 1.2.