Box PC packs Rockchip X3588 chipset and runs on Android 12.0

Sep 26, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 343 views

Polywell Computers recently unveiled a fanless Box PC integrating the Rockchip 3588 SoC to target digital kiosks, network security and other commercial applications. The X58 Box PC offers up to 8GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, dual GbE LAN ports and onboard wireless connectivity.

The RK3588 SoC consists of a quad-core A76 (up to 2.4GHz), a quad-core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz), a 6 TOPS NPU along with an Arm Mali-G610 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.2 and Vulkan 1.2.

X58 Box PC
(click image to enlarge)

According to the product page the X58 supports simultaneous displays via HDMI port and DP port.

Wireless connectivity is obtained via a dual-band (2.4/5.0GHz) Wi-Fi/BT adapter and a MiniPCIe full size slot for a 4G wireless module. As seen below, the X58 also features dual GbE LAN ports located in the back of the device. 


X58 Box PC back
(click image to enlarge)

The X58 also provides optional features including one RS232 Serial COM port (optional RS485) and a 4-pin RS232 Serial COM header (optional TTL).

Lastly, the product seems to support Android 12.0, but customers might need to reach out to the Polywell Computers to get compatible images since they are not available on the product page. 


X58 Box PC front
(click image to enlarge)

The specifications listed for the X58 Box PC include:

  • Processor System:
    • Rockchip RK3588 SoC, Arm Cortex Quad-Core A76 + Quad-Core A55
    • Mali G610 MC4 4-Core 8K GPU
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB/8GB LPDDR4 (built-in, non-changeable)
    • 32GB/64GB eMMC Flash Internal Storage
    • 1x TF card reader
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI
    • 1x DisplayPort 
  • Audio:
    • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE RJ45 LAN ports 
    • 2.4/5.0 GHz Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2280 (SATA-6Gb/s or PCIe NVMe)
    • 1x MiniPCIe full size slot (4G Wireless Module)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0
    • 2x USB 2.0 headers
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x RS232 (optional RS485)
    • 1 x 4in/4out GPIO terminal 
    • 1x 4-Pin RS232 Serial COM header (optional TTL)
  • Other Features:
    •  VESA, wall mount brackets
  • OS:
    • Android 12.0
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0° to 50 °C
  • Dimensions:
    • 7.36″ x 5.16″ x 2.13″

 Further information

Polywell Computers didn’t provide details regarding pricing for the X58. Refer to the product page for additional information. 

