Advanced Muscle Sensing with SparkFun’s MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield

SparkFun, in partnership with Advancer Technologies, has introduced the MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield, a compact and versatile board designed to work seamlessly with the MyoWare 2.0 Muscle Sensor. Thanks to its compatibility with LiPo batteries, this product is suitable for a range of portable applications, from educational environments to projects like incorporating myoelectric elements into custom projects.

At the core of the MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield is its ability to wirelessly transmit sensor data via the ESP32-WROOM module. The shield includes a built-in LiPo battery, ensuring that both the muscle sensor and the ESP32 module are reliably powered for remote operations. The easy-to-use snap connectors and low-profile pogo pins on the board allow for effortless stacking on the MyoWare 2.0 Muscle Sensor, ensuring a seamless integration.