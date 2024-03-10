All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Advanced Muscle Sensing with SparkFun’s MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield

Mar 9, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 50 views

SparkFun, in partnership with Advancer Technologies, has introduced the MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield, a compact and versatile board designed to work seamlessly with the MyoWare 2.0 Muscle Sensor. Thanks to its compatibility with LiPo batteries, this product is suitable for a range of portable applications, from educational environments to projects like incorporating myoelectric elements into custom projects.

At the core of the MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield is its ability to wirelessly transmit sensor data via the ESP32-WROOM module. The shield includes a built-in LiPo battery, ensuring that both the muscle sensor and the ESP32 module are reliably powered for remote operations. The easy-to-use snap connectors and low-profile pogo pins on the board allow for effortless stacking on the MyoWare 2.0 Muscle Sensor, ensuring a seamless integration.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



MyoWare circuit workflow
(click image to enlarge)

For reference, the MyoWare sensor operates by measuring muscle activity through surface electromyography (sEMG), capturing the electrical potential of muscle fibers. When a muscle flexes in response to a signal from the brain, it activates more muscle fibers to generate strength. This increase in muscle fiber activation leads to a rise in electrical activity within the muscle. The MyoWare interprets this activity and produces an analog signal that corresponds to the intensity of the muscle contraction: the stronger the contraction, the higher the sensor’s output voltage.


MyoWare circuit sensor parts
(click image to enlarge)

The board has a user-friendly design since it comes with a USB Type-C and CH340 USB-to-serial converter, facilitating programming through the Arduino IDE. The inclusion of various protection circuits, such as ESD protection diodes for USB data lines and ideal diodes for VBATT and VUSB nets, ensures the shield’s longevity and durability. The resettable PTC fuse further enhances its safety features. See the demo video below for more details.

Each MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield comes equipped with a 40mAh single-cell LiPo battery. The battery is rechargeable via the USB Type-C connector, and its dedicated LiPo charging circuit is set to approximately 40mA charge rate which can be suitable for portable applications.

The shield’s flexibility is also highlighted by the provision of two horizontal Qwiic connectors and 2.2kΩ pull-up resistors, enabling the addition of Qwiic-enabled devices. Furthermore, standard 0.1″-spaced plated through holes break out several ESP32 module pins, offering expanded utility for users.


SparkFun’s MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield
(click image to enlarge)

The board includes intuitive status LEDs for power, charge status, user LED, and envelope. Additional jumpers for power, USB shield, reference, raw EMG, envelope, and I2C pull-up resistors provide users with extensive control and customization options.

Further Information

The MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield is available for purchase at $26.95 on SparkFun’s website. However, it is important to note, as stated by the company, that neither the MyoWare 2.0 nor the Wireless Shield is intended for medical diagnostic purposes or for the treatment or prevention of diseases in humans or animals.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...