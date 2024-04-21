RADXA Fogwise AirBox with Dual GbE Ports and NVMe SSD Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Arace Tech store recently showcased the Radxa Fogwise AirBox, a compact embedded device that leverages the power of the octa-core SOPHON SG2300x System-on-Chip. This device is noted for its robust Ethernet support, wireless connectivity, and a range of storage expansion options.

The Fogwise AirBox is designed to accommodate the RADXA AICore SG2300x module. Its SOPHON SoC includes a TPU, providing computational capabilities up to 32 TOPS (INT8), 16 TFLOPS (FP16/BF16), and 2 TFLOPS (FP32), and supports various deep learning frameworks including TensorFlow, Caffe, and PyTorch.