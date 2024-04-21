All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
RADXA Fogwise AirBox with Dual GbE Ports and NVMe SSD Support

Apr 21, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 71 views

The Arace Tech store recently showcased the Radxa Fogwise AirBox, a compact embedded device that leverages the power of the octa-core SOPHON SG2300x System-on-Chip. This device is noted for its robust Ethernet support, wireless connectivity, and a range of storage expansion options.

The Fogwise AirBox is designed to accommodate the RADXA AICore SG2300x module. Its SOPHON SoC includes a TPU, providing computational capabilities up to 32 TOPS (INT8), 16 TFLOPS (FP16/BF16), and 2 TFLOPS (FP32), and supports various deep learning frameworks including TensorFlow, Caffe, and PyTorch.

SOPHON SG2300x block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Equipped with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the AirBox ensures efficient data processing and multitasking. It also features 64GB of onboard eMMC storage, expandable with an M.2 M Key connector for NVMe SSDs and a microSD card slot.

The device decodes and processes 32 channels of H.265/H.264 1080p video at 25fps for AI analysis and encodes 12 channels at similar specifications. It handles JPEG images up to a resolution of 32768 x 32768 and offers video post-processing features including color space conversion, resizing, cropping, and adjustments for padding, borders, font, contrast, and brightness.

Fogwise AirBox design
(click image to enlarge)

Connectivity features include two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two USB 3.0 HOST ports, and an M.2 E Key for adding wireless modules supporting Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The device is powered by a 20V DC supply through a USB Type-C port.

Fogwise AirBox interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The AirBox operates effectively within a wide temperature range of -40°C to +105°C and complies with FCC and CE standards, ensuring its reliability across various environments.

Official technical documentation for the Radxa Fogwise AirBox is not available as of the publication date.

Specifications listed for the Radxa Fogwise AirBox include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 16GB LPDDR4X
    • 64GB Onboard eMMC
    • 1x Micro SD Card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet without PoE support
    • M.2 E Key for Wireless Module (Wi-Fi & BT)
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 M Key Connector (supports 2230 NVMe SSD)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 HOST
    • 1x USB Type-C Debug UART
  • Power:
    • 20V DC Power (via USB Type-C)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 105°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 104 x 84 x 52mm

Further information:

The Radxa Fogwise AirBox is available for $321.00 through the Arace Tech store.

