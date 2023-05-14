All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
SBC boasts i.MX 8M Plus processor for machine learning

May 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 51 views

The eDM-SBC-iMX8MP is a Single Board Computer that runs Linux on the NXP i.MX8M Plus quad-processor with an integrated Neural Processing Unit and HiFi4 DSP. 

The datasheet indicates that this DATA MODUL SBC can be ordered with two variants of the NXP i.MX8M Plus processor. The main differences noticed is that one of the processor variants has a slower frequency (1.6GHz) and it doesn’t include the Tensilica HiFi4 DSP.

  • i.MX8M Plus — Quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 1.8GHz); 512KB L2; ISP; 1x Cortex-M7 (up to 800MHz)
  • i.MX8M Plus — Quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 1.6GHz); 512KB L2; ISP; NPU; 1x Cortex-M7 (up to 800MHz); HiFi 4 DSP (up to 800MHz)


i.MX8M Plus block diagram
The SBC comes with 16GB of eMMC storage as standard, but it can be configured with up to 64GB if required. Similarly, the board is available with 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4 memory.

 
eDM-SBC-iMX8MP front view (left) and bottom view (right)
There are two RJ45 ports for ethernet with TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking) support located in between the stacked USB 2.0 ports and the optional HDMI connector.  

The block diagram below shows all the standard features of the SBC and all the optional features available (i.e., display interfaces, RS485/RS422 connectors, Wi-Fi/BT module, JTAG interface).

   
eDM-SBC-iMX8MP block diagram
The standard SBC variant was designed for commercial products (0°C to 70°C), but customers can reach out to DATA MODUL to obtain industrial variants with wider operating temperature range (-20 °C to +85 °C). The device is also designed for 24/7 applications.

Preliminary specifications listed for the eDM-SBC-iMX8MP include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 2GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 64GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI (up to 4Kp30)
    • 1x 4-lane MIPI DSI
    • 1x dual-channel 24-bit LVDS (up to 1920×1080 @60fps)
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack (line-in/out)
    • 8x Microphone-in (PDM)
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI CSI (Raspberry-PI compatible connector)
    • 1x MIPI-CSI (via graphics interface)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet LAN
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 1216 Wi-Fi/BL5.x
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x CAN-FD
    • 4x UART, 1x I2C touch connector (internal)
    • 1x RS485 (optional)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 2x USB 3.0/3.1
  • OS:
    • Linux (Yocto) Kernel 5.15
  • Power:
    • 12-24V DC (via barrel jack input)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0 °C to 70 °C (commercial)
    • -20 °C to +85 °C (industrial)
  • Certifications:
    • RoHS, REACH
  • Mechanical:
    • 140.0 x 80.0 x 21mm

Further information

Lastly, DATA MODUL mentioned on their product announcement page that the processor featured is also available without the machine learning unit. The company didn’t provide pricing information, but the eDM-SBC-iMX8MP product page can be found here.

