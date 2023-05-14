SBC boasts i.MX 8M Plus processor for machine learning

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The eDM-SBC-iMX8MP is a Single Board Computer that runs Linux on the NXP i.MX8M Plus quad-processor with an integrated Neural Processing Unit and HiFi4 DSP.

The datasheet indicates that this DATA MODUL SBC can be ordered with two variants of the NXP i.MX8M Plus processor. The main differences noticed is that one of the processor variants has a slower frequency (1.6GHz) and it doesn’t include the Tensilica HiFi4 DSP.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

