3.5-inch i.MX8M SBC provides optional serial expansion cards

Avalue’s 3.5-inch “RSC-IMX8M” SBC runs Linux or Android on an i.MX8M with up to 2GB DDR4, 8GB eMMC, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, HDMI, MIPI-DSI/CSI, 2x M.2, and optional serial expansion.



Avalue has launched its first product based on NXP’s i.MX8 family of system-on-chips with a 3.5-inch board that offers an up to quad-core i.MX8M. Previous 3.5-inch SBCs from Avalue include the Intel Elkhart Lake powered ECM-EHL, among others. Other 3.5-inch boards based on the i.MX8M include Seco’s SBC-C20, and i.MX8M SBCs using other form factors include Boundary Devices’ Nitrogen8M, Arrow’s 96Boards CE Extended Thor96, SolidRun’s HummingBoard Pulse, and the armStone MX8M from F&S.







RSC-IMX8M (left) and with serial port extend board

(click images to enlarge)



The RSC-IMX8M defaults to the quad-core, Cortex-A53 i.MX8M Quad, which includes a Cortex-M4F core and a 4K-ready Vivante GC7000Lite/GC7000VLX GPU. You can also choose Dual or VPU-deprived QuadLite models, which are similarly clocked at up to 1.5GHz, and which make the Cortex-M4 optional. A BSP is available with Yocto Linux v2.5 or v3.0, per conflicting citations, followed later by an Android 10 BSP.

Two SKUs are available: a Consumer model with 1GB LPDDR4, a single GbE port, and 0 to 85°C support, and an Industry model with 2GB, 2x GbE, and a -40 to 85°C range. RAM can be extended to 4GB, presumably under special order, and storage features include 8GB eMMC and a microSD slot.

Media I/O includes HDMI, LVDS, MIPI-DSI, 2x MIPI-CSI, an audio jack and I/O headers. There are USB 3.0 host and OTG Type-C ports plus 40-pin GPIO and a choice of two serial “extend” daughter cards: 4x RS232/485 or 2x RS232/485 with CANBus and GPIO.

The RSC-IMX8M is equipped with an M.2 E-key slot for WiFi/BT and an M.2 B-key for 3G or 4G. The SBC has a 12-24VDC input and 15-year availability.

Specifications listed for the RSC-IMX8M include:

Processor — NXP i.MX8M Dual, QuadLite, or Quad (default) with 2x or 4x Cortex-A53 @ up to 1.5GHz); Vivante GC7000Lite GPU; VPU on all but QuadLite; Cortex-M4F @ 266MHz

Memory/storage: 1GB (Consumer) or 2GB (Industry) LPDDR4 RAM; expandable to 4GB 8GB eMMC MicroSD slot

Networking/wireless: 1x (Consumer) or 2x (Industry) 10/100/1000 Ethernet ports (Intel I210 and AR8033) WiFi/BT available via M.2 E-key 3G/4G available via M.2 B-key

Media I/O: HDMI port LVDS MIPI-DSI Backlight connector 2x MIPI-CSI Hand Phone jack Line-out, mic-in, speaker L/R headers

Other I/O: USB 3.0 host port USB 3.0 OTG Type-C port (data only) USB 3.0 40-pin GPIO I2C, front-panel, JTAG Optional serial extend boards: 4x RS232/485 or 2x RS232/485, CANBus, GPIO

Expansion: M.2 E-key 2230 slot for WiFi/BT M.2 B-key 3042 slot (USB only) for 3G or 4G

Other features — 15-year availability

Power — 12-24VDC terminal block input; reset and power LED

Operating temperature — 0 to 85°C (Consumer) or -40 to 85°C (Industry) with 0-90% non-condensing relative humidity tolerance

Dimensions — 146.05 x 101.6mm (3.5-inch)

Weight — 0.16 kg

Operating system – Yocto v2.5/v3.0 BSP; Android 10 BSP “coming soon”



Further information

The RSC-IMX8M is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Avalue’s announcement and product page.

