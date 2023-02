New Lantronix SIPs use Qualcomm QCS2290 and QCS4290 SoCs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Lantronix released this month two System-in-Package modules based on Qualcomm System-on-Chip Technology. The Lantronix Open-Q SIP modules are equipped with the Qualcomm Adreno GPU, LPDDR4 RAM, eMMC Flash storage, camera support, GNSS, Wi-Fi 5/BT 5.0 connectivity and many other peripherals.

The Open-Q 2290 Series SIP is described as an entry-tier embedded solution which features the Qualcomm QCS2290 with 11 nm process node.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



QCS2290 – 64-bit Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 (up to 2.0 GHz) w/ DSP; 64-bit Qualcomm Adreno GPU 702 (Up to 845MHz); 1080p @30 fps encode / 1080p @30fps decode

This SIP (LGA form-factor) is available in a single configuration: 2GB LPDDR4 & 16GB eMMC 5.1. The Open-Q 2290 also supports MicroSD cards for external storage.