Variscite teases i.MX 91 based System-on-Module with GbE support

This week, Variscite revealed at Computer that they will soon release a low-cost System-on-Module based on the latest NXP i.MX 91 processor optimized for Linux-based applications.

According to the press release, the new VAR-SOM-MX91 will be featured in a similar form-factor as other Variscite products from the VAR-SOM Pin2Pin family (i.e. VAR-SOM-MX93). This will allow customers to use the same carrier board to evaluate multiple Variscite SoM from the same family to reduce costs and development time.

