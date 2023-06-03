All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Variscite teases i.MX 91 based System-on-Module with GbE support

Jun 2, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 62 views

This week, Variscite revealed at Computer that they will soon release a low-cost System-on-Module based on the latest NXP i.MX 91 processor optimized for Linux-based applications.

According to the press release, the new VAR-SOM-MX91 will be featured in a similar form-factor as other Variscite products from the VAR-SOM Pin2Pin family (i.e. VAR-SOM-MX93). This will allow customers to use the same carrier board to evaluate multiple Variscite SoM from the same family to reduce costs and development time.

  • NXP i.MX 91 — Single-core Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 1.4GHz); 2GB LPDDR4 memory


i.MX 91 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Official documentation isn’t available yet since the VAR-SOM-MX91 is still in an early pre-release stage. However, the company mentioned that the SoM will provide features such as “dual Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB, dual CAN-FD, audio in/out, ADC, certified single or dual-band Wi-Fi, BT/BLE, and display output along with integrated EdgeLock Secure Enclave and industrial temperature grade.”

 

 
VAR-SOM-MX91
(click images to enlarge)

Further information

Variscite mentioned that SoM are expected to arrive in the second half of 2023. A representative of the company mentioned that the VAR-SOM-MX91 will likely be cheaper than the VAR-SOM-MX93 which currently starts at $39.00. 

