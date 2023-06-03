Variscite teases i.MX 91 based System-on-Module with GbE support

Variscite teases i.MX 91 based System-on-Module with GbE supportJun 2, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 62 views
This week, Variscite revealed at Computer that they will soon release a low-cost System-on-Module based on the latest NXP i.MX 91 processor optimized for Linux-based applications.
According to the press release, the new VAR-SOM-MX91 will be featured in a similar form-factor as other Variscite products from the VAR-SOM Pin2Pin family (i.e. VAR-SOM-MX93). This will allow customers to use the same carrier board to evaluate multiple Variscite SoM from the same family to reduce costs and development time.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- NXP i.MX 91 — Single-core Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 1.4GHz); 2GB LPDDR4 memory