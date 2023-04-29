TESPuino board comes in an Arduino UNO form-factor

TESPuino board comes in an Arduino UNO form-factorApr 28, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 51 views
Kickstarter featured this week an Open-source development ESP32-based board designed for learning and quick prototyping. The TESPuino provides up to 14x GPIOs, 1x MicroSD card slot for storage and 1x USB Type-C port programming and power.
It seems that there will be two TESPuino versions, however the product page mentions that the ESP32–U4WDH variant has more libraries available by Espressif Systems.
- ESP32–U4WDH — Dual Core 32-bit (up to 240MHz); 512KB RAM; 4MB Flash; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 4.2 BR/EDR, Bluetooth LE
- ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 512KB RAM; 8MB Flash; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0, Bluetooth Mesh