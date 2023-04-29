TESPuino board comes in an Arduino UNO form-factor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Kickstarter featured this week an Open-source development ESP32-based board designed for learning and quick prototyping. The TESPuino provides up to 14x GPIOs, 1x MicroSD card slot for storage and 1x USB Type-C port programming and power.

It seems that there will be two TESPuino versions, however the product page mentions that the ESP32–U4WDH variant has more libraries available by Espressif Systems.

