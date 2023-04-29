All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
TESPuino board comes in an Arduino UNO form-factor

Apr 28, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 51 views

Kickstarter featured this week an Open-source development ESP32-based board designed for learning and quick prototyping. The TESPuino provides up to 14x GPIOs, 1x MicroSD card slot for storage and 1x USB Type-C port programming and power.

It seems that there will be two TESPuino versions, however the product page mentions that the ESP32U4WDH variant has more libraries available by Espressif Systems. 

  • ESP32U4WDH — Dual Core 32-bit (up to 240MHz); 512KB RAM; 4MB Flash; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 4.2 BR/EDR, Bluetooth LE
  • ESP32-S3 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 512KB RAM; 8MB Flash; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0, Bluetooth Mesh


TESPuino pinout
(click image to enlarge)

As shown below, the TESPuino features the same pinout as the Arduino UNO board. Additionally, the VIN pin can accept voltages from 7V to 32V.

   
TESPuino gaming controller (left) infinity mirror (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The Kickstarter page is also offering an infinity mirror and a compatible gaming controller controller equipped with x11 tactile buttons, 2x limit switches, 1x SPDT switch and 5x Neopixel LEDs. The developer of the TESPuino mentions that the controller can pair to a PC via Bluetooth, but relies on the USB Type-C port for power.


TESPuino development board
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the TESPuino board:

  • Memory:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 14x GPIOs
    • 6x Analog pins
    • 1x I2C, 1x UART, 1x SPI
    • 1x Boot button, 1x Reset button
  • Other Features:
    • 1x  User LED
    • 1x WS2812 Neopixel
    • 1x TX LED, 1x RX LED
    • 40MHz oscillator
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
    • USB PHY (S3 variant only)
  • Power:
    • 7 – 32V DC 
    • I/O voltage 3.3V

Further information

The pledge for the TESPuino-32 or the S3 variant is advertised for $27.00. The gamer controller shield costs $27.00 while the Infinity mirror is available for $299.99 (includes TESPuino). Shipping costs $8.00 to customers from the U.S and $15.00 to everywhere else. See the TESPuino Kickstarter page for additional pledges.

