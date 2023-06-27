All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Arduino launches UNO R4 board with Wi-Fi connectivity

Jun 26, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 199 views

The Arduino UNO R4 Wi-Fi is the newest addition to the UNO board lineup, combining a 32-bit Renesas microcontroller with the ESP32-S3 Wi-Fi module. This board introduces advanced features, expanded memory and it’s compatible with most shields and accessories designed for the UNO form-factor.

The UNO R4 WiFi features the RA4M1 series microcontroller from Renesas. The board also incorporates the ESP32-S3-MINI-1-N8 module, which provides built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

  • R7FA4M1AB3CFM#AA0 – Arm Cortex-M4 (up to 48MHz); 256kB Flash; 32kB SRAM; 8kB EEPROM; Memory Protection Unit (MPU)
  • ESP32-S3-MINI-1-N8 – Xtensa dual-core 32-bit LX7 (up to 240MHz)

   
UNO R4 Wi-Fi block diagram and power tree
(click images to enlarge)

The company also launched a UNO R4 Minima version which includes similar peripherals as the UNO Wi-Fi except the ESP32-S3, the 12×8 LED matrix or the Qwicc connector.

Some of the on-board peripherals featured on both variants include a 12-bit DAC, 14-bit DAC, 1x CAN BUS, 1x UART, 1x SPI, 1x I2C,1x Operational amplifier and Real-time Clock (RTC) support.

     
Uno R4 Minima block diagram and power tree
(click image to enlarge)

Lastly, Arduino states that the Minima variant is hardware compatible with the UNO R3. The UNO Wi-Fi is also hardware compatible with the UNO Wi-Fi Rev2 board, although some pins might differ. Additionally, Arduino highlights that certain libraries designed for the UNO Minima and UNO R4 Wi-Fi may not be compatible with other mentioned boards since they are based on a different MCU.

   
UNO Minima pinout (left) and Wi-Fi variant (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Arduino UNO R4 Wi-Fi include:

  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 4 (2.4 GHz band; up to 150Mbps)
    • Bluetooth 5 LE support
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 14x Digital I/Os 
    • 6x Analog Input pins
    • 6x PWM, 1x DAC
    • 1x Qwicc connector (R4 Wi-Fi)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • Capacitive Touch Sensing Unit (CTSU)
    • RTC 
    • 1x Reset button
    • 12×8 LED matrix (R4 Wi-Fi)
  • Power:
    • 6-24V DC input
    • 8mA DC current per I/O pin
    • Operating voltage – 5V (ESP32-S3 3.3V)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 68.85 × 53.34mm

Further information

The Arduino UNO R4 Wi-Fi starts at $27.50 while the UNO R4 Minima board costs $20.00. 

