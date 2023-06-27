Arduino launches UNO R4 board with Wi-Fi connectivity

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Arduino UNO R4 Wi-Fi is the newest addition to the UNO board lineup, combining a 32-bit Renesas microcontroller with the ESP32-S3 Wi-Fi module. This board introduces advanced features, expanded memory and it’s compatible with most shields and accessories designed for the UNO form-factor.

The UNO R4 WiFi features the RA4M1 series microcontroller from Renesas. The board also incorporates the ESP32-S3-MINI-1-N8 module, which provides built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

