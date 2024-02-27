ADLINK’s IIOT Gateway Leverages NXP i.MX 8M Plus Processor for Remote Edge Solutions

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ADLINK Technology Inc. recently unveiled its cutting-edge MXA-200 Arm-based 5G IIoT gateway. Featuring a powerful 1.6GHz NXP i.MX 8M Plus quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor, this gateway is tailored to meet the rigorous demands of smart manufacturing, renewable energy, and smart city applications.

As mentioned in the product announcement, the MXA-200 is powered by the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor with high-performance and low power consumption. It’s built for efficiency with a 64-bit Quad Cortex-A53 architecture and integrates an NPU for AI applications, ensuring up to 2.3 TOPS.

The ADLINK MXA-200 boasts onboard LPDDR4 memory, available in 2GB or 4GB configurations with a speed of 4000MT/s, ensuring efficient data processing. For storage, it offers 32GB or 64GB eMMC, supplemented by microSD support for additional flexibility.