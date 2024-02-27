All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ADLINK’s IIOT Gateway Leverages NXP i.MX 8M Plus Processor for Remote Edge Solutions

Feb 26, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 72 views

ADLINK Technology Inc. recently unveiled its cutting-edge MXA-200 Arm-based 5G IIoT gateway. Featuring a powerful 1.6GHz NXP i.MX 8M Plus quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor, this gateway is tailored to meet the rigorous demands of smart manufacturing, renewable energy, and smart city applications.

As mentioned in the product announcement, the MXA-200 is powered by the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor with high-performance and low power consumption. It’s built for efficiency with a 64-bit Quad Cortex-A53 architecture and integrates an NPU for AI applications, ensuring up to 2.3 TOPS.

The ADLINK MXA-200 boasts onboard LPDDR4 memory, available in 2GB or 4GB configurations with a speed of 4000MT/s, ensuring efficient data processing. For storage, it offers 32GB or 64GB eMMC, supplemented by microSD support for additional flexibility.

MXA-200 dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

The device offers numerous connections for industrial sensors and PLCs, including RS-232/422/485 ports and USB 3.0 for high-speed data transfer. IT professionals can benefit from robust remote access capabilities via Bluetooth, WLAN, 4G, and 5G, simplifying the management of complex software backends.

ADLINK highlights that the MXA-200 facilitates quicker deployment of remote edge network solutions, thanks to its extensive support for multiple operating systems such as Debian 11, Yocto, and Windows 10 IoT. Moreover, the integration of TPM 2.0 enhances the device’s data security capabilities.

Its hardware integration is user-friendly, supporting DIN rail and wall mounting, which simplifies installation in various environments.


ADLINK MXA-200
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for MXA-200 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 4GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 64GB eMMC onboard
    • 1x microSD slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI port (up to 3840 x 2160 @30Hz)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2230 E-key for WiFi/BT
    • 1x M.2 2242 B-key (USB 3.0) for 5G or 4G/LTE
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x isolated RS-232/422/485 4-wire
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
    • RTC
    • WDT
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 Type A
  • Power:
    • 12-24VDC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to 70°C
  • Certification:
    • CE/FCC Class A
    • UKCA/ RCM/ KC/ EAC
  • Mechanical:
    • 131 x 40 x 110.5 mm
    • Din rail/Wall

Further information

ADLINK has not disclosed pricing details for this product. For further information, including pricing and additional specifications, refer to the product page or the official announcement.

