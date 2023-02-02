All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Mini PC features 4x 2.5GbE ports and supports AES-NI

Feb 1, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 103 views

The VP2420 Vault Pro from Protectli is a fanless Mini-PC based on the Celeron J6412 Intel processor. The device includes an 8GB eMMC module, 1x M.2 2280 slot, dual displays, Wi-Fi and LTE support.

The VP2420 Vault Pro comes in an aluminum chassis and it integrates the same processor as other recently covered Mini PCs such as the TANGO-3010 or Partaker J6412.

  • Celeron-J64124C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP), Intel UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz), 16 Execution units


The device is offered as barebone, but it can be configured with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, up to 2TB of SATA SSD and optional support for SATA 3.0 (up to 4TB). The company also specified that this product supports only M.2 SATA drives, not NVMe drives.  


For wireless connectivity, the device includes an M.2 2230 slot for Wi-Fi and one M.2 3052 slot with support for LTE.

Protectli indicates that all the hardware has been tested with pfSense, untangle, OPNSense and other popular open-source software solutions.

   
Specifications listed for the VP2420 Vault Pro include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1x SO-DIMM DDR4-3200 (up to 32GB)
    • 1x 8GB eMMC
    • 1x M.2 2280 SATA SSD (Max 2TB)
    • 1x 2.5” SATA drive (optional)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2230 for WiFi
    • 1x M.2 3052 for LTE
  • Connectivity:
    • 4x 2.5 GbE LAN ports
    • 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Protectli WiFi Kit (optional)
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI
    • 1x DisplayPort
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 (Type A)
    • 1x USB 3.2 (Type-C) 
    • 1x Micro USB (console)
  • Other Features:
    • Status LEDs
    • VESA
    • Rack Mount (optional)
  • Software:
    • AMI BIOS
    • Coreboot BIOS
  • Power:
    • 12V DC
    • 25W (Max power)
  • Mechanical:
    • 146 x 127 x 50mm
    • 750g

 Further information

The barebone variant of the VP2420 is sold for $379.00 on Protectli.com. The order seems to include 1x Universal Power Supply, 1x VESA mount kit, 1x Serial Console Cable, 1x SATA data, 1x Quick Start Guide and power cables for the internal SSD. The same device can be found on Amazon.com for $409.00. 

The Q&A from the Amazon product page mentions that only the products ordered from the Protectli’s website will come with pre-installed Coreboot BIOS. However, Protectli will provide a Flashli utility which will be available around February. See this page for more information about Flashli.

