Mini PC features 4x 2.5GbE ports and supports AES-NI
The VP2420 Vault Pro from Protectli is a fanless Mini-PC based on the Celeron J6412 Intel processor. The device includes an 8GB eMMC module, 1x M.2 2280 slot, dual displays, Wi-Fi and LTE support.
The VP2420 Vault Pro comes in an aluminum chassis and it integrates the same processor as other recently covered Mini PCs such as the TANGO-3010 or Partaker J6412.
- Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP), Intel UHD Graphics (up to 800 MHz), 16 Execution units