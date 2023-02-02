Mini PC features 4x 2.5GbE ports and supports AES-NI

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The VP2420 Vault Pro from Protectli is a fanless Mini-PC based on the Celeron J6412 Intel processor. The device includes an 8GB eMMC module, 1x M.2 2280 slot, dual displays, Wi-Fi and LTE support.

The VP2420 Vault Pro comes in an aluminum chassis and it integrates the same processor as other recently covered Mini PCs such as the TANGO-3010 or Partaker J6412.

