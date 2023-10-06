All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Cost-effective Tiny Code Reader powered by RP2040

Oct 5, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 133 views

The distributor OKDO recently featured a low-cost device which incorporates an image sensor and the RP2040 microcontroller. The Tiny Code Reader can be used in projects that involve QR codes and it’s also compatible with open-source programming platforms such as Arduino, CircuitPython and more.

The Tiny Code Reader, developed by Useful Sensors, is specifically designed for reading QR codes from a variety of sources, including screens, paper, and e-ink displays. It efficiently captures and transmits encoded text information to a connected microcontroller via the I2C interface.

Tiny Code Reader dimensions
(click images to enlarge)

In addition to an LED indicator for real-time scanning feedback, the Tiny Code Reader, measuring just 0.75 x 0.64 x 0.42 inches, can be powered with 3.3V via the QWICC connector on its rear side. It also supports I2C speeds of up to 400k baud.

 

The module relies on a CMOS image sensor and requires a minimum recommended lighting level of 100 lux. In low-light or dark conditions, an external visible or near-IR LED (not included) is necessary to illuminate the scene for proper operation.

 
Tiny Code Reader bottom and top view
(click images to enlarge)

The datasheet mentions that the image sensor achieves optimal focus at a distance of 10cm to 15cm (4”to 6“) in front of the camera, with the code positioned perpendicularly to the module. Moreover, the module can be mounted in any orientation, and its accuracy of code recognition won’t be affected. For further details, refer to the demo above and the Useful Sensors GitHub repository.

Further information

The Tiny Code Reader is priced at £6.96 on OKDO and $7.00 on SparkFun and Adafruit.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

One response to “Cost-effective Tiny Code Reader powered by RP2040”

  1. chip says:
    Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:13 am

    It appears the module reads only QR codes, but other codes such as EAN and derivatives are still widespread in the industry and their support would be nice for a large number of applications.

