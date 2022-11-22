Digi reveals XBee RR modules for flexible IoT connectivity

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Earlier this month, Digi International launched the compact Digi XBee RR embedded platform which supports Zigbee 3.0, 802.15.4, DigiMesh and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). The company is also offering the Digi IX15 IoT gateway/router to simplify IoT management.

There are two variants of this new IoT module, they are the Digi XBee RR and the Digi XBee RR PRO. Both seem to integrate the EFR32MG SoC series from Silicon Labs. According to the datasheet, the Pro variant has a larger coverage (indoor 90m, outdoor 3200m) compared to the standard variant (indoor 60/outdoor 1200m).