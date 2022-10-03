All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Pro Dev Kit features DA1470x BLE SoCs for portable IoT devices

Oct 2, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 342 views

The DA1470x is a BLE 5.2 SoC combining an Arm Cortex M33 processor along with a 2D GPU, PMU, Crypto Engine, voice detector and a 240 dMIPS FPU. Renesas also offers a Pro Development Kit giving access to all the GPIOs from the DA1470x and daughterboards with additional peripherals.

The DA1470X SoC consists of an Arm Cortex-M33 as application processor and a M0+ as sensor node controller. The Cortex-M33 it’s enabled to execute code from an external Octa/Quad-SPI Flash device. However, the Quad-SPI Flash is populated. 

DA1470X block diagram (left) and System block diagram (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The Pro Dev Kit comes with three compatible daughterboards which integrate a TFT LCD, a Power Measurement module (PMM2) and the Pro daughterboard which features the DA1470x SoC.


PMM2 (left) Pro Daughterboard (center) and Pro Dev Kit (right) DA1470x

The PMM2 allows the device to monitor the critical current and voltages of the system. Additionally, it can also measure the USB and battery charging current. As seen below, the PMM2 connects to the Pro motherboard via M.2 socket. 

DA1470x at Embedded World 2022

 

 

Renesas expects to target portable applications such as medical devices, smart appliances, security systems, etc. The video below demonstrates some of the DA170x Pro Kit features.

Specifications listed for the PRO Motherboard include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 64Mbit QSPI NOR flash
    • 256 Mbit Storage QSPI NOR Flash
    • 64 Mbit QSPI RAM
    • eMMC breakout header
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1.19” QSPI AMOLED LCD daughterboard (390 x 390)
    • Analog Microphone
    • Audio codec w/ jack speaker and digital mic
  • Expansion:
    • 2x MikroBUS sockets
    • 1x M.2 socket for current measurement daughterboard
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 port
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 3x 40-pin Breakout headers
    • 2x Daughterboard connectors
    • 2x Push buttons, 1x DIP switch
  • Debug:
    • SWD debugger
    • Test points on bottom layer
  • Other Features:
    • RGB LED
  • Power:
    • 12 to 24V via 4-pin power connector
  • Dimensions:
    • 100 x 72mm (Pico-ITX)

 Some specifications listed for the PRO Daughterboard include:

  • SoC:
    • DA14706 or DA14708
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 64Mbit Quad-SPI flash memory 
    • 1Gbit Octal-NOR flash memory (not populated)
  • Audio:
    • 1x Analog Microphone
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x RF connector
    • 1x Printed antenna 
  • USB:
    • 1x USB mini-B connector 
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x 80-pins IO connectors
    • 1x SWD connector for CMAC/SYS
    • 1x SWD connector for SNC
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Power switch 
  • Other Features:
    • RGB LED
    • 3-wire LiPo battery connector
    • 1x Coin cell holder

 Further information

The Dev Pro Kit costs around ~$237.50 on Digi-Key.com and Mouser.com. The DA14706 SoCs are listed for ~$10.88 on Digi-Key and ~$12.63 on the Mouser website. Refer to the product page of the Pro Development Kit for more information. 

