Pro Dev Kit features DA1470x BLE SoCs for portable IoT devices

The DA1470x is a BLE 5.2 SoC combining an Arm Cortex M33 processor along with a 2D GPU, PMU, Crypto Engine, voice detector and a 240 dMIPS FPU. Renesas also offers a Pro Development Kit giving access to all the GPIOs from the DA1470x and daughterboards with additional peripherals.

The DA1470X SoC consists of an Arm Cortex-M33 as application processor and a M0+ as sensor node controller. The Cortex-M33 it’s enabled to execute code from an external Octa/Quad-SPI Flash device. However, the Quad-SPI Flash is populated.