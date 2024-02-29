SolidRun’s First x86-based COM Express 7 Module Taps Ryzen V3000 Embedded V3C48 Processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SolidRun’s latest Ryzen V3000 CX7 COM Module, with an 8-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 Processor and AMD’s 6nm ‘Zen3’ architecture, marks their entry into x86-based COM Express 7 modules, combining high performance and energy efficiency.

The Ryzen V3000 CX7 COM Module from SolidRun features powerful AMD Ryzen processors (V3C18I, V3C48, or optional R7000 7840HS and R8000 8845HS), with boost speeds up to 3.8GHz. It supports up to 96 GB DDR5 RAM (ECC/Non-ECC), ensuring robust performance for various applications.