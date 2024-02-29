All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

SolidRun’s First x86-based COM Express 7 Module Taps Ryzen V3000 Embedded V3C48 Processor

Feb 28, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 104 views

SolidRun’s latest Ryzen V3000 CX7 COM Module, with an 8-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 Processor and AMD’s 6nm ‘Zen3’ architecture, marks their entry into x86-based COM Express 7 modules, combining high performance and energy efficiency.

The Ryzen V3000 CX7 COM Module from SolidRun features powerful AMD Ryzen processors (V3C18I, V3C48, or optional R7000 7840HS and R8000 8845HS), with boost speeds up to 3.8GHz. It supports up to 96 GB DDR5 RAM (ECC/Non-ECC), ensuring robust performance for various applications.


Ryzen V3000 CX7 COM performance
(click image to enlarge)

The module offers up to 20 lanes of PCIe Gen4 and dual 10Gb Ethernet MAC, along with 2 x SATA Gen3 6Gbps interfaces (available only on V3C18I and V3C48). These capabilities facilitate high-speed data transfer and superior connectivity, optimizing memory efficiency. This makes it ideal for intensive applications in networking, embedded edge computing, and storage according to SolidRun.


Ryzen V3000 CX7 COM Module block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The networking capabilities of the module include onboard 2.5Gbe and dual 10GBASE-KR interfaces, ensuring robust and high-speed connectivity. For security, it offers an optional Infineon TPM 2.0 module. Additionally, the module is equipped with a total of eight USB ports, comprising four USB 2.0 and four USB 3.2 ports, providing ample connectivity for various peripherals and devices.


SolidRun Ryzen V3000 CX7 COM Module
(click image to enlarge)

Targeting a wide range of embedded applications such as UAVs, autonomous driving, 5G, and AI, the Ryzen V3000 CX7 fits seamlessly into both commercial and industrial-grade applications. It supports a temperature range from -40°C to +85°C, ensuring reliability in diverse operating environments.

Specifications listed for Ryzen V3000 CX7 COM Module include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 96GB (2 x 48GB), ECC/ Non-ECC DDR
    • 2x SATA Gen 3
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5Gbe
    • 2 x 10GBASE-KR
  • Expansion:
    • PCIe x20-lanes (Gen 4)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x I2C
    • 2x UART
  • Other Features:
    • Infineon TPM 2.0 (Optional)
    • WDT
  • USB:
    • 4x USB2
    • 4x USB 3.2
  • Power:
    • 9V-24V ( Standard 12V)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 70°C (Commercial)
    • -40°C to 85°C (Industrial)
  • Mechanical:
    • 125 x 95 mm
    • COM Express

Further information

SolidRun has not disclosed pricing information for this product. For further details, refer to the official product announcement and the Ryzen V3000 CX7 product page.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...