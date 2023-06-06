GEEKOM launches AS 6 and AS 5 AMD-based mini-PCs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The company GEEKOM launched today two mini-PCs built around the Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 AMD processors. The AS 6 supports DDR5 memory, 8K video output, up to 2TB of storage and multiple I/O ports.

The product page states that these new products were co-developed with ASUS. In this case, the GEEKOM AS 5 is based on the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor while the GEEKOM AS 6 can be ordered with the Ryzen 9 6900HX or the Ryzen 7 6800HX processor.