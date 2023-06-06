All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
GEEKOM launches AS 6 and AS 5 AMD-based mini-PCs

Jun 5, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 108 views

The company GEEKOM launched today two mini-PCs built around the Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 AMD processors. The AS 6 supports DDR5 memory, 8K video output, up to 2TB of storage and multiple I/O ports.

The product page states that these new products were co-developed with ASUS. In this case, the GEEKOM AS 5 is based on the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor while the GEEKOM AS 6 can be ordered with the Ryzen 9 6900HX or the Ryzen 7 6800HX processor.

  • Ryzen 9 5900HX – 8C/16T, (3.3 GHz to 4.6 GHz); 16MB Cache; cTDP: 35W; w/ AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics integrated
  • Ryzen 9 6900HX – 8C/16T, (3.3 GHz to 4.9 GHz); 16MB Cache; cTDP: 35W; w/ AMD Radeon Graphics 680M integrated
  • Ryzen 7 6800HX – 8C/16T, (3.2 GHz to 4.7 GHz); 16MB Cache; cTDP: 35W; w/ AMD Radeon Graphics 680M integrated

     
GEEKOM AS 5 exploded view
(click images to enlarge)

The AS 6 is capable of supporting up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage (PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD). On the other hand, the AS 5 can support up to 64GB of RAM and also 2TB of storage. As shown below, both mini-PCs feature multiple display interfaces, although the AS 5 only features one Thunderbolt 4 port with 7680 x 4320 @60Hz while the AS 6 features two of these ports with similar resolution.

     
GEEKOM AS5 (left) and AS 6 peripherals (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Both devices support AMD Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and feature one 2.5GbE RJ LAN port located near the display ports.

    
GEEKOM AS 6 exploded view
(click images to enlarge)

Lastly, the company also mentions that both devices feature an anti-dust self-cleaning system to keep heatsinks clean and eject dust particles. 

Specifications listed for the Geekom AS-5 Mini PC include:

  • Memory/Storage: 
    • Dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz SODIMM (up to 64GB)
    • 2x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3×4 SSD, (up to 2TB  *NVMe Only)
    • 1x 2.5” 7mm SATA HDD (up to 2TB)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 2.1 Port (4096 x 2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x Display Port 1.4 (7680 x 4320 @60Hz)
    • 1x Audio Jack (Line out/Mic in/Headphone out)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5G RJ45 LAN
    •  Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (Data only)
    • 4x USB 3.2 Gen1
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen2
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (Support DP1.4, 7680 x 4320 @60Hz)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Kensington Lock
    • 1x Pad-lock
  • Power: 
    • 1x DC-in connector
    • 20V/6A, 120W Power Adapter
  • OS:
    • Windows 11 Pro
  • Mechanical: 
    • 120 x 130 x 58mm
    • 0.75kg

Specifications listed for the Geekom AS-6 Mini PC include:

  • Memory/Storage: 
    • Dual-channel DDR5-4800MHz SODIMM (up to 32GB)
    • 2x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD, (up to 2TB  *NVMe Only)
    • 1x 2.5” 7mm SATA HDD (up to 2TB)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI 2.1 Port (4096 x 2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x Display Port 1.4 (5120 x [email protected])
    • 1x Audio Jack (Line out/Mic in/Headphone out)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5G RJ45 LAN
    •  Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2
  • USB:
    • 2x USB4 Type-C (Support DP1.4, 7680 x 4320 @60Hz)
    • 5x USB 3.2 Gen1
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Kensington Lock
    • 1x Pad-lock
  • Power: 
    • 1x DC-in connector
    • 20V/7.5A, 150W Power Adapter
  • OS:
    • Windows 11 Pro
  • Mechanical: 
    • 120 x 130 x 58mm
    • 0.9kg

Further information

The GEEKOM AS 5 is advertised for $609.00 while the GEEKOM AS 6 costs  $659.00. See the product announcement for more information.

 

