DFI industrial mini PC features AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 processor

The EC90A-GH is a compact sized computer that is designed to function as a secured AI edge computing and IoT platform. According to DFI, the device is very simple to set up and is robust enough to operate 24/7. The company plans to target commercial applications such as kiosks, smart buildings, digital signage and even arcades.

DFi’s mini PC integrates their own 1.8″ GHF51 board which is based on the AMD Ryzen embedded R1000 series processor. The AMD Ryzen R1000 is a dual multi-threaded core processor( up to 3.5GHz) that features 3 Vega Graphics CUs powerful enough to handle 4K displays. Additionally, the mini PC is equipped with 1x DDR4 2400MHz SODIMM memory onboard (4GB – 8GB)

GHF51 Single Board Computer

The board ships with a customizable eMMC (16/32/64/128GB) and ethernet support by default (1x GbE). The board also offers two combo ports that consist of 1x-bit DIO + 1x SMBus or 2x RS-232. There is also a board upgrade to provide support for LTE and WiFi only if the first combo is selected.



EC90A–GH mini PC front (left) and back (right)

The device comes in a tiny size (112.29 x 80 x 56.2mm); its aluminum chassis and fanless design allows it to be incorporated in constrained spaces with limited airflow. Another useful feature for smart-retail applications is its RS232 interface for NFC reader expansions. Other common interfaces included are 1x USB 3.2 (type C), 1x Mini-PCIe and an optional 1x x I211AT PCIe.





EC90A-GH mini PC front view (left) and side view (right)

The two main operating systems officially supported by the EC90A-GH are Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (64-bit) and Ubuntu for IoT. DFI ensures product availability for up to 10 years which includes system upgrades.

Specifications for the EC90A-GH mini PC include:

Processor System: AMD Ryzen R1606G, Dual Core, 1MB Cache 2.6GHz (3.5GHz), 12W AMD Ryzen R1505G, Dual Core, 1MB Cache 2.4GHz (3.3GHz), 12W AMD Ryzen R1305G, Dual Core 1.5GHz (2.8GHz), 8-10W AMD Ryzen R1102G, Dual Core 1.2GHz (2.6GHz), 6W

BIOS: AMI SPI 64-bit

Memory/storage: 1x DDR4 2400 MHz SODIMM up to 4GB/8GB (memory onboard) 1x eMMC up to 16/32/64/128GB

Graphics/Display: AMD Vega GPU (up to 3 computing units) H.265 decode/encode support VP9 decode 2 x Micro HDMI 1.4 up to 4096 x 2160 @ 24Hz

Connectivity: 1 x GbE 2 x Antenna (LTE or WiFi, via module) or 2 x RS-232

Expansion Slot: 1 x Mini-PCIe (PCIe signal)

I/O: USB 1 x USB 3.1 Gen2 type C 1 x 8-bit DIO +1 x SMBus or 2 x RS-232

OS Support: Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 64-bit Ubuntu for IoT Linux

Other features: fTPM 2.0 onboard IC and Watchdog timer (1-255 seconds) CE and FCC Class certified

Power: 12V DC Jack w/ lock

Operating temperature -20 to 45°C

Dimensions: 112.29 x 80 x 56.20mm (VESA mounting compliant)



Further information

The price for the EC90A-GH starts at $577 according to DFI’s website. Prices vary due to the eMMC capacity and combo ports selected. Shipping seems to be free for the US but the power adapter is an additional $15. Refer to DFI-America e-store for more info.