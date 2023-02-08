ASRock new mini PC powered by AMD Ryzen 7000U-Series APUs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

After recently launching the NUCS 1300 BOX Series last month, ASRock has just presented their new 4X4 BOX 7000/D5 Series. These new Mini-PCs come equipped with dual 2.5 GbE ports, Wi-Fi 6 E/BL5.2 connectivity and DDR5 support.

The press release indicates that these new Mini-PCs integrate the following two AMD CPUs with TSMC 6nm FinFET process technology.

