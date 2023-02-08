All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ASRock new mini PC powered by AMD Ryzen 7000U-Series APUs

Feb 7, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 146 views

After recently launching the NUCS 1300 BOX Series last month, ASRock has just presented their new 4X4 BOX 7000/D5 Series. These new Mini-PCs come equipped with dual 2.5 GbE ports, Wi-Fi 6 E/BL5.2 connectivity and DDR5 support.

The press release indicates that these new Mini-PCs integrate the following two AMD CPUs with TSMC 6nm FinFET process technology.

  • Ryzen 5 7535U 6C/12T, (2.90 – 4.55GHz); 512KB L1 Cache, 3MB L2 Cache, 16MB L3 Cache; Radeon 660M, 6 Graphics Core Count (up to 1900MHz); 28W TDP
  • Ryzen 5 7735U 6C/12T, (2.90 – 4.55GHz); 512KB L1 Cache, 3MB L2 Cache, 16MB L3 Cache; Radeon 660M, 6 Graphics Core Count (up to 1900MHz); 28W TDP


4X4 BOX 7000U/D5 RAM slots
(click image to enlarge)

The 4X4 BOX supports Dual Channel DDR5 4800 MHz SO-DIMM (up to 64GB). The storage interface includes 1x M.2 (Key M 2242/2260/2280) with PCIe Gen4 x4 for SSD drives and SATA 3.0 support.


4X4 BOX 7000U/D5 Series storage 
(click image to enlarge)

Like the NUC 1300 BOX Series, the 4X4 BOX 7000U/D5 Series features three DisplayPort 1.4a (2x from USB Type-C) with up to 4096 x [email protected] max resolution. However, the single HDMI 2.1 port supports up to 7680 x [email protected] resolution.


4X4 BOX 7000U/D5 Series peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

For ethernet connectivity, the 4X4 BOX 7000U/D5 Series provides 1x 2.5GbE LAN port and 1x Gigabit LAN port with DASH function for remote access. Other peripherals found on this Mini-PC include 1x USB 3.2 Gen2, 1x Audio Jack, 2x USB 2.0 and a DC jack as shown above.

Further information

The ASRock press release didn’t provide any details about pricing. Refer to the product page for additional details. 

