IBASE Mini-ITX runs on AMD R2000 series

IBASE Mini-ITX runs on AMD R2000 seriesApr 26, 2023
IBASE recently launched a Mini-ITX compatible with AMD Ryzen processors from the Embedded R2000 family. The MI993 includes 2x GbE LAN ports, 1x SATA port, up to 4x display ports and various serial interfaces.
The product announcement mentions that the MI993 can be equipped with the following AMD processors with 14nm process.
- R2544 — 4C/8T, (3.35GHz – 3.7 GHz ); 2MB L2 Cache, 4MB L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics , 8 GPU CU (up to 1300MHz); 35-54W TDP
- R2514 — 4C/8T, (2.1GHz – 3.7 GHz ); 2MB L2 Cache, 4MB L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics , 8 GPU CU (up to 1200MHz); 12-35W TDP
- R2314 — 4C/4T, (2.1GHz – 3.5 GHz ); 2MB L2 Cache, 4MB L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics , 6 GPU CU (up to 1200MHz); 12-35W TDP
- R2312 — 2C/4T, (2.7GHz – 3.5 GHz ); 1MB L2 Cache, 2MB L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics , 3 GPU CU (up to 1200MHz); 12-25W TDP