All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

IBASE Mini-ITX runs on AMD R2000 series

Apr 26, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 91 views

IBASE recently launched a Mini-ITX compatible with AMD Ryzen processors from the Embedded R2000 family. The MI993 includes 2x GbE LAN ports, 1x SATA port, up to 4x display ports and various serial interfaces.

The product announcement mentions that the MI993 can be equipped with the following AMD processors with 14nm process.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


    • R25444C/8T, (3.35GHz – 3.7 GHz ); 2MB L2 Cache, 4MB L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics , 8 GPU CU (up to 1300MHz); 35-54W TDP
    • R25144C/8T, (2.1GHz – 3.7 GHz ); 2MB L2 Cache, 4MB L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics , 8 GPU CU (up to 1200MHz); 12-35W TDP
    • R23144C/4T, (2.1GHz – 3.5 GHz ); 2MB L2 Cache, 4MB L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics , 6 GPU CU (up to 1200MHz); 12-35W TDP
    • R23122C/4T, (2.7GHz – 3.5 GHz ); 1MB L2 Cache, 2MB L3 Cache; Radeon Graphics , 3 GPU CU (up to 1200MHz); 12-25W TDP

All the MI993 variants support up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, 1x SATA 3.0 interface and up to 2x M.2 slots (B-key, E-key). The R2514 and the R2314 variants appear to feature an additional M.2 B key slot

 
MI993 top view (left) and bottom view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Similarly, the R2514 and the R2314 variants provide 2x DisplayPort, 2x HDMI ports and 2x 2.5GbE LAN RJ45 ports. On the other side, the R2312 variant features 1x DisplayPort, 2x HDMI ports and only 1x 2.5GbE LAN port.

IBASE expects that the MI993 will target commercial applications that require multiple displays, for example, digital signage, interactive kiosks, etc.


MI993 Mini-ITX
(click image to enlarge)

The Wiki page which can be found here, provides a guide on how to install the OSes supported by this device such as Windows 10/11 and Ubuntu 22.04. Additional resources as drivers and 3D models can be found on the LattePandaTeam GitHub repository.

Specifications listed for the MI993 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2x DDR4-2666/2400 SO-DIMM socket (ECC compatible)
    • 1x SATA 3.0
  • Display/Audio:
    • 2x HDMI + 2x DP (R2514 & R2314)
    • 2x HDMI + DP (R2312)
    • Built-in HD Audio controller + Realtek ALC888S w/ 5.1 channels
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5GbE LAN ports
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 M-key (type:2280, SATA + PCIe)
    • 1x M.2 E-Key (type:2230, USB 2.0 + PCIe)
    • 1x M.2 B-Key (type:3052, USB 3.1 + PCIe + SMBus) [R2514 & R2314]
    • 1x PCIe (x8) [R2514 & R2314] or 1x PCIe(x4) [R2312]
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 (via pin header)
    • 2x USB3.2 
    • 2x USB3.1 
    • 1x USB3.1 (R2514 & R2314)
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x RS232/422/485
    • 2x RS232
    • Digital I/O (4-in/4-out) 
    • Nuvoton NCT6116D I/O Controller
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
    • Watchdog timer
    • H/W monitor
    • AMI BIOS
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Power:
    • 12V-24V DC 
    • Power consumption – TBD
  • Mechanical
    • 170 x 170mm

Further information

IBASE didn’t release information about pricing. The MI993 Mini-ITX product page can be found here.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...