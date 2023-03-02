Sequent Microsystems launches LCD Adapter HAT for Raspberry Pi SBC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Sequent Microsystems launched last month an LCD Display Adapter HAT compatible with the Raspberry Pi Single Board Computer. This Raspberry Pi HAT is also equipped with up to 6x Push buttons, a rotary encoder and an onboard STM32 MCU.

According to the CEO of Sequent Microsystems, the Display Adapter “integrates a 32-bit STM32G030 microcontroller (up to 64MHz) that receives commands from the RPi via I2C and displays them on the LCD. The MCU also monitors the status of the push buttons and the rotary encoder and reports it to the RPi.”