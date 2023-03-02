All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Sequent Microsystems launches LCD Adapter HAT for Raspberry Pi SBC

Mar 1, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 73 views

Sequent Microsystems launched last month an LCD Display Adapter HAT compatible with the Raspberry Pi Single Board Computer. This Raspberry Pi HAT is also equipped with up to 6x Push buttons, a rotary encoder and an onboard STM32 MCU.

According to the CEO of Sequent Microsystems, the Display Adapter “integrates a 32-bit STM32G030 microcontroller (up to 64MHz) that receives commands from the RPi via I2C and displays them on the LCD. The MCU also monitors the status of the push buttons and the rotary encoder and reports it to the RPi.”

LCD Display Adapter HAT block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The LCD Display Adapter HAT can accommodate the LCD2004 which can display up to 4 lines of 20 characters and the LCD1602 which can display up to 2 lines of 16 characters.

         
LCD Display Adapter HAT dimensions
(click images to enlarge)

The kit includes at least 1x 18 male and female pin header, 2x 20 Male-Female Raspberry Pi GPIO header, standoffs, nuts and screws. This RPi HAT will ship with the SMD components already soldered on the PCB, but other components such as the headers will require soldering.

The product page also indicates that the PCB can be split to reduce the dimensions of the RPi HAT in case users opt for the LCD1602 model. See the video below for a quick demo.

     
LCD Display Adapter HAT w/ LCD1602
(click images to enlarge)

The product states that there will be Python and Node-RED drivers available on this GitHub repository.

Further information

The LCD Display Adapter Kit for the Raspberry Pi starts at $20.00. See the Kickstarter campaign for more pledges available.

