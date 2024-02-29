Collabora’s Recent Advances in Open Source Boot Chains and Vulkan Drivers

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This month, Collabora has announced two significant advancements in open-source technology. Firstly, the integration of the NVK project, an open-source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs, into Mesa 24.1 marks a major development in graphics driver technology. Secondly, Collabora has improved the boot process for Rockchip’s RK3588 by including an open-source BL31 (Boot Loader stage 3.1) in their Debian images, replacing closed-source binary blobs to enhance transparency and modifiability.

Enhancements to Rockchip’s RK3588 Boot Chain

Last week, Collabora revealed their progress in developing a nearly fully open-source boot chain for Rockchip’s RK3588. Key aspects of this development include:

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Enhanced Boot Chain: Integration of open-source BL31 from TF-A, improving boot process transparency. See their GitLab for more details.

Active Contributions to TF-A: Patches contributed for RK3588 support, enhancing trusted firmware capabilities for ARM SoCs.

Increased Transparency and Flexibility: Transitioning to open-source binaries improves reliability and security, encouraging community-driven improvements.

Challenges remain, notably the still closed-source DDR training blob and differences in HDMI-RX PHY access and cpufreq support between the binary and open-source BL31.

Collabora’s NVK Project Achievements

More recently, Collabora has reached a milestone with their NVK project: