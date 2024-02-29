All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Collabora’s Recent Advances in Open Source Boot Chains and Vulkan Drivers

Feb 28, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 79 views

This month, Collabora has announced two significant advancements in open-source technology. Firstly, the integration of the NVK project, an open-source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs, into Mesa 24.1 marks a major development in graphics driver technology. Secondly, Collabora has improved the boot process for Rockchip’s RK3588 by including an open-source BL31 (Boot Loader stage 3.1) in their Debian images, replacing closed-source binary blobs to enhance transparency and modifiability.

Enhancements to Rockchip’s RK3588 Boot Chain

Last week, Collabora revealed their progress in developing a nearly fully open-source boot chain for Rockchip’s RK3588. Key aspects of this development include:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • Enhanced Boot Chain: Integration of open-source BL31 from TF-A, improving boot process transparency. See their GitLab for more details.
  • Active Contributions to TF-A: Patches contributed for RK3588 support, enhancing trusted firmware capabilities for ARM SoCs.
  • Increased Transparency and Flexibility: Transitioning to open-source binaries improves reliability and security, encouraging community-driven improvements.

Challenges remain, notably the still closed-source DDR training blob and differences in HDMI-RX PHY access and cpufreq support between the binary and open-source BL31.

Collabora’s NVK Project Achievements

More recently, Collabora has reached a milestone with their NVK project:

  • Vulkan 1.3 Conformance: Achieved on NVIDIA’s Turing, Ampere, and Ada GPUs, reflecting major advancements from the initial Vulkan 1.0 conformance.
  • Integration into Mesa: NVK’s status upgrade from ‘experimental’ to standard in Mesa indicates readiness for broader distribution.
  • DXVK and D3D12 Emulation Progress: Substantial advancements in integrating DXVK for D3D11 games, with ongoing work on D3D12 emulation via VKD3D-Proton.
  • OpenGL Support via Zink + NVK: Aiming to provide robust OpenGL 4.6 support, surpassing older drivers in performance.
  • Ongoing Performance Improvements: Continuous enhancements with many games running smoothly on recent GPUs, though some bottlenecks are being addressed.


Collabora logo
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

For more details on these technological developments, visit the Collabora website for in-depth information and updates.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...