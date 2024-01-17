All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Waveshare Unveils Cost-Effective PCIe to M.2 HAT+ for Raspberry Pi 5, Priced at $8.99

Jan 16, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 380 views

The distributor Waveshare recently featured a PCIe to M.2 HAT+ compatible with the latest Raspberry Pi 5 Single Board Computer launched last year. This device boasts a compact design and is available at a budget-friendly price, making it an attractive option for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Similar to the HatDrive Top by Pineberry, which was featured in November 2022, this Raspberry Pi HAT+ is also engineered to interface with M.2 Solid State Drives of sizes 2230/2242 and it supports both Gen2 and Gen3 modes. Additionally, it enables the Raspberry Pi 5 to boot directly from the SSD device, enhancing its functionality and efficiency.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Waveshare PCIe To M.2 Adapter dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

This expansion accessory is further enhanced with status indicator LEDs that signal power-on status and Read/Write operations. It also incorporates an EEPROM for storing the HAT ID and product information, as well as a power monitoring chip that provides real-time insights into the power status of the solid-state drive.


Waveshare PCIe To M.2 Adapter
(click image to enlarge)

The Raspberry Pi 5 HAT+ design incorporates an airflow vent specifically for a cooling fan for maintaining optimal operating temperatures , as depicted in the image below. For those looking to begin using this product, some instructions are available on the Waveshare Wiki page.


PCIe To M.2 Adapter for Raspberry Pi 5 features
(click image to enlarge)

According to the product page, the package includes several key components: the PCIe To M.2 HAT, a double-row 20-Pin header, a 16P-Cable measuring 40mm, and a set of standoffs.

Further information

The Waveshare PCIe To M.2 Adapter, designed for the Raspberry Pi 5, is available for purchase at $8.99 on their official website.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...