Waveshare Unveils Cost-Effective PCIe to M.2 HAT+ for Raspberry Pi 5, Priced at $8.99

The distributor Waveshare recently featured a PCIe to M.2 HAT+ compatible with the latest Raspberry Pi 5 Single Board Computer launched last year. This device boasts a compact design and is available at a budget-friendly price, making it an attractive option for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Similar to the HatDrive Top by Pineberry, which was featured in November 2022, this Raspberry Pi HAT+ is also engineered to interface with M.2 Solid State Drives of sizes 2230/2242 and it supports both Gen2 and Gen3 modes. Additionally, it enables the Raspberry Pi 5 to boot directly from the SSD device, enhancing its functionality and efficiency.