Waveshare presents low-cost RP2040 Pi-Zero board
Sep 12, 2023
Waveshare recently featured a development board with a similar form-factor as the Raspberry Pi Zero, except that it’s powered by the dual-core RP2040 processor. This new Waveshare includes a battery connector, a MicroSD card and a DVI port for displays.
This Waveshare development board is available in a single configuration with the RP2040 processor along with 16MB of onboard SRAM:
- RP2040 – Dual-core ARM Cortex-M0+ (up to 133MHz); 264 KB SRAM