Waveshare presents low-cost RP2040 Pi-Zero board

Sep 12, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 960 views

Waveshare recently featured a development board with a similar form-factor as the Raspberry Pi Zero, except that it’s powered by the dual-core RP2040 processor. This new Waveshare includes a battery connector, a MicroSD card and a DVI port for displays.

This Waveshare development board is available in a single configuration with the RP2040 processor along with 16MB of onboard SRAM:

  • RP2040Dual-core ARM Cortex-M0+ (up to 133MHz); 264 KB SRAM

Waveshare RP2040-PiZero peripherals
The product page indicates that the device includes a DVI interface and PIO-USB port. However, the same page mentions that the “the DVI and PIO-USB functions are only supported in C and cannot be used at the same time.” 

  
Compatible displays
The RP2040-PiZero includes a 40-pin GPIO header, compatible with some Raspberry Pi HATs. Additionally, the header provides access to interfaces such as 2x SPI, 2x I2C, 2x UART, 12-bit ADC, 16x PWM, etc.

Waveshare RP2040-PiZero
Waveshare also mentions that the board is compatible with a 1.3” LCD HAT and a 7” HDMI LCD. The company provides a link to the Wiki pages for this specific development board, but it appears that the pages are currently unavailable.

Specifications listed for the Waveshare RP2040 Pi Zero include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 16MB NOR Flash
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x DVI port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40x GPIOs
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
    • 1x PIO-USB port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button
    • 1x Boot button
  • Power:
    • 1x 3.7V Battery connector (PH2.0)
  • Mechanical:
    • 65 x 30mm

Further information

The Waveshare RP2040 Pi Zero costs $9.99 and it can be obtained from the Waveshare online store

