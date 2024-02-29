All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Analog Discovery Pro ADP2230: New Mixed Signal Oscilloscope from Digilent

Feb 29, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 77 views

The Analog Discovery Pro ADP2230 is a mixed signal oscilloscope designed for a range of professional engineering applications. It integrates multiple functions typically found in various test and measurement devices into a single unit. Key components and capabilities include:

For digital signal processing, the device includes 16 digital input/output channels, compatible with 3.3 V CMOS and capable of sampling up to 125 MS/s. These channels also feature on-device buffering for digital inputs, accommodating up to 128 MS per channel.

Waveform generation is a key function of the ADP2230, with one analog output channel offering a 15 MHz bandwidth and 14-bit resolution. This output supports various waveform types including standard, modulated, and custom outputs.

Analog Discovery Pro ADP2230 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The ADP2230 is equipped with two programmable power supply outputs, each ranging from 0.5 V to 5 V (positive) and -0.5 V to -5 V (negative), and capable of delivering up to 1 A or 3 W per channel. In terms of connectivity, the device uses USB 3.0 for high-speed data transfer and includes BNC connectors for oscilloscope probes. It connects to PCs via a USB Type-C to C connection.

Advanced triggering options are a notable aspect of the ADP2230. It offers a variety of trigger sources, including analog channels, function generator, digital I/O, and external triggers, with multiple modes like auto, manual, and single. Both analog and digital inputs have edge, level, and pattern trigger options.

 
Waveforms demo
(click image to enlarge)

The device is compatible with the WaveForms software, which provides a user-friendly interface for capturing, recording, and analyzing data. This software is designed to resemble traditional benchtop equipment interfaces and is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. The WaveForms suite includes tools like a spectrum analyzer, data logger, and logic analyzer, among others.


Analog Discovery Pro ADP2230
(click image to enlarge)

In terms of physical design, the ADP2230 is encased in a durable aluminum casing and has dimensions of 134.2 mm × 144.0 mm × 37.9 mm, with a weight of approximately 464 g. It adheres to specific trade codes and export control classifications for product compliance.

Further Information

The Analog Discovery Pro ADP2230 is priced at $749.00 and is available on the Digilent website.

