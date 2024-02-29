Analog Discovery Pro ADP2230: New Mixed Signal Oscilloscope from Digilent

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Analog Discovery Pro ADP2230 is a mixed signal oscilloscope designed for a range of professional engineering applications. It integrates multiple functions typically found in various test and measurement devices into a single unit. Key components and capabilities include:

For digital signal processing, the device includes 16 digital input/output channels, compatible with 3.3 V CMOS and capable of sampling up to 125 MS/s. These channels also feature on-device buffering for digital inputs, accommodating up to 128 MS per channel.

Waveform generation is a key function of the ADP2230, with one analog output channel offering a 15 MHz bandwidth and 14-bit resolution. This output supports various waveform types including standard, modulated, and custom outputs.