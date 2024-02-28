Arduino Debuts Nano 33 BLE Rev2 with Dual IMUs and MicroPython Support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The recently introduced Arduino Nano 33 BLE Rev2 builds on the success of its predecessor, the Nano 33 BLE, by retaining the compact size and 3.3-V compatibility, while enhancing its features and capabilities. This board is well-suited for a diverse range of projects, including wearable technology to advanced robotics.

This device incorporates the u-blox NINA-B306, based on the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 chip with an Arm Cortex M4 processor. Operating at 64 MHz, it offers 1 MB of flash and 256 KB of RAM, ensuring robust performance and ample storage.

Responding to community feedback, Arduino has enhanced the Nano 33 BLE with notable upgrades. The latest version introduces a dual IMU configuration, integrating a BMI270 six-axis IMU and a BMM150 three-axis IMU, a significant advancement from the single nine-axis IMU used in the previous model.