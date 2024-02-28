Arduino Debuts Nano 33 BLE Rev2 with Dual IMUs and MicroPython Support

Arduino Debuts Nano 33 BLE Rev2 with Dual IMUs and MicroPython SupportFeb 27, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 131 views
The recently introduced Arduino Nano 33 BLE Rev2 builds on the success of its predecessor, the Nano 33 BLE, by retaining the compact size and 3.3-V compatibility, while enhancing its features and capabilities. This board is well-suited for a diverse range of projects, including wearable technology to advanced robotics.
This device incorporates the u-blox NINA-B306, based on the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 chip with an Arm Cortex M4 processor. Operating at 64 MHz, it offers 1 MB of flash and 256 KB of RAM, ensuring robust performance and ample storage.
Responding to community feedback, Arduino has enhanced the Nano 33 BLE with notable upgrades. The latest version introduces a dual IMU configuration, integrating a BMI270 six-axis IMU and a BMM150 three-axis IMU, a significant advancement from the single nine-axis IMU used in the previous model.
