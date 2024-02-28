All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Arduino Debuts Nano 33 BLE Rev2 with Dual IMUs and MicroPython Support

Feb 27, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 131 views

The recently introduced Arduino Nano 33 BLE Rev2 builds on the success of its predecessor, the Nano 33 BLE, by retaining the compact size and 3.3-V compatibility, while enhancing its features and capabilities. This board is well-suited for a diverse range of projects, including wearable technology to advanced robotics.

This device incorporates the u-blox NINA-B306, based on the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 chip with an Arm Cortex M4 processor. Operating at 64 MHz, it offers 1 MB of flash and 256 KB of RAM, ensuring robust performance and ample storage.

Responding to community feedback, Arduino has enhanced the Nano 33 BLE with notable upgrades. The latest version introduces a dual IMU configuration, integrating a BMI270 six-axis IMU and a BMM150 three-axis IMU, a significant advancement from the single nine-axis IMU used in the previous model.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Nano 33 BLE Rev2 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The Nano 33 BLE Rev2 also boasts a refined PCB design. It includes new pads and test points for USB, SWDIO, and SWCLK, simplifying access to these essential points on the board. A new VUSB soldering jumper on the top side enhances functionality when using the castellated pins. Additionally, the power supply component has been upgraded to the MP2322, ensuring improved performance.


 Nano 33 BLE Rev2 pinout & power tree
(click image to enlarge)

For software development, the board can be programmed with MicroPython and supports OpenMV’s fork of MicroPython, offering flexibility for developers. It is compatible with the Arduino Desktop IDE for offline programming and also works with the Arduino Web Editor and Arduino IoT Cloud for online development and IoT applications. The announcement also mentions that users can migrate their old sketches to the new version, see their tutorial for more information.


Arduino Nano 33 BLE Rev2
(click image to enlarge)

According to the datasheet, the board does not include a built-in battery charger and operates with 3.3 V I/Os, requiring accurate voltage matching for projects. It features an integrated bootloader, which streamlines firmware updates through USB. Furthermore, in the event of operational difficulties, the board can be conveniently reset to bootloader mode, facilitating efficient troubleshooting and recovery.

Further information

The Arduino Nano 33 BLE Rev2 is priced at $26.92 for the version with headers, and $24.17 for the model without headers.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

One response to “Arduino Debuts Nano 33 BLE Rev2 with Dual IMUs and MicroPython Support”

  1. Mike says:
    Feb. 28, 2024 at 8:06 pm

    Why does Arduino even bother. ESP32 crushes it in every way and costs $4.00

    Reply

Please comment here...