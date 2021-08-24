RPi CM4 powered, 15.6-inch AiO offers optional NVMe

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Chipsee’s $339 “AIO-CM4-156” system runs on a Raspberry Pi CM4 and offers a 15.6-inch, HD display with protected glass and optional touch support plus GbE, HDMI, 2x USB 3.0, NVMe-ready M.2, and 40-pin GPIO.



Earlier this year, Chipsee launched a $239, 10.1-inch All-In-One Pi (AIO-CM4-101) computer built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. Now it has introduced another CM4-based All-in-One system. The $339 AIO-CM4-156 moves up to a 15.6-inch display and unlike the earlier model offers USB 3.0 and NVMe support. The computer is preloaded with Raspberry Pi OS (Raspbian) and includes all necessary drivers.







AIO-CM4-156 (left) and with HAT-compatible ribbon adapter

(click images to enlarge)



The AIO-CM4-156 is built around a CM4 module that defaults to 2GB LPDDR4 with no eMMC or WiFi. However, special volume orders support CM4 modules with up to 8GB RAM, eMMC storage, and WiFi/BT. Storage is available via a 32GB microSD card and an M.2 slot with an optional 250GB Sandisk NVMe module, which costs $60.

The system provides a 15.6-inch IPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 250 nits brightness, and 2mm protective Armoplated Glass. There is also an optional ($60) capacitive multi-point touchscreen with 1.1mm protective glass. For audio, the system supplies dual 2W speakers and a 3.5mm output jack.







AIO-CM4-156 with third-party keyboard and mouse (left) and detail view with mainboard

(click images to enlarge)



The AIO-CM4-156 is equipped with GbE, HDMI, USB Type-C, and 2x USB 3.0 host ports. It also provides a HAT compatible, 40-pin GPIO connector with ribbon cable adapter. The image above shows a separate, third-party keyboard and mouse, without cables, which would likely require using one of the USB ports for a WiFi/BT dongle or the special order with a WiFi/BT equipped CM4.

The 374 x 238 x 33mm, 0 to 50°C tolerant system has a 12V input and an RTC and runs at a typical 8.4W. Volume, brightness, and power buttons are also available. A front-facing camera is optional by special order.

Further information

The AIO-CM4-156, which we saw on Tom’s Hardware, is available starting at $339. More information may be found in Chipsee’s announcement and product/shopping page.

