RPi HAT features high-frequency RFID reading at up to 200 tags/sec.

SB Components is Kickstartering a “UHF HAT for Raspberry Pi” with high-frequency UFC RAIN RFID technology for reading up to 200 tags per second.



If you read this before noon PST, you have a few minutes left to get the Kickstarter early bird special for the UHF HAT for Raspberry Pi at 199 UK Pounds ($269). Otherwise, it goes to 225 Pounds ($304), with shipments due in April. The Kickstarter packages ship with 5x UHF RFID tags.

The UHF HAT is an RFID add-on for the Raspberry Pi that uses Ultra High Frequency (UHF) RFID technology operating over the 865MHz to 870MHz and 915MHz to 928MHz ranges. The UFC HAT offers adjustable RF output range of 0 dBm to +27 dBm with 0.01 dB increments and supports the reading of up to 200 tags per second.







UHF HAT for Raspberry Pi



The UHF HAT for Raspberry Pi incorporates a RAIN Communication Interface (RCI) that complies with the RAIN (RAdio frequency IdentificatioN) standard for UHF RFID. RAIN extends the GS1 UHF Gen2 protocol (ISO/IEC 18000-63) spec with cloud data management. UHF HAT applications include inventory, smart billing, library management, and attendance systems, and also supports tracking of multiple products in carts.

The UHF HAT, which we saw on Geeky Gadgets, is built around a Cortex-M4-based ThinkMagic M6e Nano UHF RAIN RFID module, which is JADAK’s smallest and most power efficient embeddable UFC RFID module. The M6e Nano module, which is supported by Mercury API, enables the UHF HAT to be battery powered at 3.3V.

The UHC HAT supports the EPC Gen2V2 and ISO 18000-63 standards and can be used in the Americas, European Union (EU), India, Korea, Australia, China, and Japan. The HAT is equipped with a micro-USB TTL port and a UART interface with a serial selection pin. There is also a 40-pin header, a 1.14-inch LCD, an RFID antenna, a buzzer, and an LED. The HAT supports a 3.3 to 5.25V input range.







UHF HAT for Raspberry Pi detail view (left) and plugged into Raspberry Pi 400 Expansion card

(click images to enlarge)



Most of the images show the UHF HAT plugging into SB Components’ dual 40-pin GPIO-slot Raspberry Pi 400 Expansion card. This 190 x 80mm 17-Pound ($23) card is designed for providing HAT expansion to the Raspberry Pi 400 keyboard computer, but also supports the Raspberry Pi SBC.

SB Components also offers a standard, 125KHz RFID HAT for Raspberry Pi that sells for 25 Pounds ($34). The only other RFID HAT we have covered is Eccel’s Raspberry Pi-B1 from 2017. The $43 HAT offers an RFID B1 module for enabling short-range RFID or NFC communications at 13.56MHz.



Further information

The UHF HAT for Raspberry Pi is available on Kickstarter for 225 UK Pounds ($304). (If you’re quick about it, you may still get the 199-Pound ($269) early bird.) Shipments are due in April, and there are volume discounts. At publication time, the campaign was only about a third of the way toward its funding goal, but there is plenty of time, as you can order through Mar. 7. More information may be found on SB Components’ Kickstarter page.

