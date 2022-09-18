All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
GPS-RTK Raspberry Pi Hat offers high precision positioning in real-time

Sep 18, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 430 views

SB-Components recently launched a Raspberry Pi Hat integrating the ZED-F9P module which is a GNSS receiver that can simultaneously measure signals from constellations such as GLONASS, GPS, Galileo and BeiDou with 0.2 meters accuracy. 

The ZED-F9P is a positioning module that combines real time kinematics (RTK) and multi-band GNSS technology for applications that require centimeter-level accuracy in real time, (i.e. robotics, autonomous navigation, etc.).

Horizontal position accuracy with RTK is ~0.010m and ~2.5m without RTK. The maximum navigation update rate is 25Hz for RTK, 20Hz for PVT and 20Hz for RAW data. See the table below for more details. 


ZED-F9P specifications
As seen below, this sensor-fusion board integrates a 1.14” LCD to display positioning information, four LEDs, an antenna connector, a USB type-C and a standard 40-pin GPIO expansion header. According to its product page, the device can support  the Jetson Nano board, Google Coral and other development boards with similar form factor. 


GPS-RTK Raspberry Pi Hat
The ZED-F9P supports a few communication protocols (UART, SPI, USB), however, this specific Raspberry Pi Hat has been configured to work via UART. A representative from the company mentioned they will release comprehensive documentation after the Kickstarter campaign ends. 

GPS-RTK Raspberry Pi Hat demo

Further information

The GPS-RTK Raspberry Pi Hat is available on Kickstarter.com. The combo with the GPS-RTK board and the GPS antenna is available for $297. There is a more expensive pledge (~$371) that includes a 2GB Raspberry Pi 4 model B, an HDMI cable, a GPS antenna, an SD card and a power supply adapter. Lastly, the company is offering a similar product in a breakout form factor for ~$280.

