GPS-RTK Raspberry Pi Hat offers high precision positioning in real-time

SB-Components recently launched a Raspberry Pi Hat integrating the ZED-F9P module which is a GNSS receiver that can simultaneously measure signals from constellations such as GLONASS, GPS, Galileo and BeiDou with 0.2 meters accuracy.

The ZED-F9P is a positioning module that combines real time kinematics (RTK) and multi-band GNSS technology for applications that require centimeter-level accuracy in real time, (i.e. robotics, autonomous navigation, etc.).

Horizontal position accuracy with RTK is ~0.010m and ~2.5m without RTK. The maximum navigation update rate is 25Hz for RTK, 20Hz for PVT and 20Hz for RAW data. See the table below for more details.