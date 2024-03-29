Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32C6 with Matter support starts at $5.20

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SeeedStudio has recently introduced a new addition to their XIAO Series development boards. This latest board brings support for Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5 and integrates Matter compatibility due to its ESP32-C6 integration.

This product stands as the first ESP32-C6-based development board by SeeedStudio and the 8th device in the XIAO Series. It features a high-performance processor operating at up to 160 MHz, alongside a low-power counterpart at 20 MHz, with 512KB SRAM and 4 MB Flash.

The XIAO ESP32C6 integrates 4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5 (LE), and IEEE 802.15.4 radio connectivity, facilitating seamless compatibility with protocols like Thread and Zigbee. This versatility extends to native support for Matter, enabling developers to build compliant smart home projects.