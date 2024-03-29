All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32C6 with Matter support starts at $5.20

Mar 29, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 78 views

SeeedStudio has recently introduced a new addition to their XIAO Series development boards. This latest board brings support for Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5 and integrates Matter compatibility due to its ESP32-C6 integration.

This product stands as the first ESP32-C6-based development board by SeeedStudio and the 8th device in the XIAO Series. It features a high-performance processor operating at up to 160 MHz, alongside a low-power counterpart at 20 MHz, with 512KB SRAM and 4 MB Flash.

The XIAO ESP32C6 integrates 4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5 (LE), and IEEE 802.15.4 radio connectivity, facilitating seamless compatibility with protocols like Thread and Zigbee. This versatility extends to native support for Matter, enabling developers to build compliant smart home projects.


ESP32-C6 SoC block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

Equipped with an onboard antenna offering up to 80m BLE/Wi-Fi range, the XIAO ESP32C6 delivers reliable RF performance. Additionally, provision for an external UFL antenna provides flexibility in antenna selection. Efficient power management is facilitated by four working modes, including a deep sleep mode consuming as low as 15 µA. The device also supports lithium battery charge management for optimized energy utilization.


XIAO ESP32C6 pinout
(click image to enlarge)

For embedded security, this board offers secure boot, encryption, and a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). Additionally, the XIAO ESP32C6 seamlessly integrates with leading cloud platforms like ESP RainMaker, AWS IoT, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, enhancing security for your IoT projects.


XIAO ESP32C6 main features
(click images to enlarge)

This device comes in the same form-factor as the other members of the XIAO series and provides up to 15x GPIO pins. Compatibility with both Arduino and ESP-IDF offers developers flexibility in choosing their preferred programming environment.

Specifications listed for the XIAO ESP32C6:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB LPDDR4
    • microSD card socket
    • Board identifier EEPROM
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x microHDMI
    • 1x OLDI (LVDS) with touchscreen support
    • 1x MIPI-DSI w/ touchscreen support (muxed w/ MIPI-CSI)
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.3/ Bluetooth mesh
    • Zigbee, Thread (802.15.4)
  • Expansion:
    • PCI-Express Gen3 x 1 interface (requires external adapter)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x UART, 1x LP UART
    • 1x I2C, 1x LP I2C, 1x SPI
    • 11x GPIO(PWM), 7x ADC, 1xSDIO
    • 1x User LED
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Boot button
    • 1x Status LED
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C ~ 85°C
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C)
    • 4.2V (via BAT)
    • Charging battery current – 350mA
  • Mechanical:
    • 21 x 17.5mm

Further Information

The XIAO ESP32C6 is available for backorder at a price of $5.20 on the SeeedStudio website. It is estimated to be available for purchase starting April 15, 2024.

