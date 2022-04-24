POP32 & POP64 SiPs integrate SDRAM and Allwinner A33/A133 CPUs into compact IC design

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Source Parts has recently posted info for the system in package (SiP) series called POPCAM (POP32 & POP64). The POP32 integrates the Allwinner A33 CPU and 128MB DDR3 while the POP64 integrates the Allwinner A133 CPU and 1GB LPDDR4.



Besides its quad-core CPU (ARM Cortex-A7), the POP32 also features an ARM Mali 400MP2 GPU. It has display support for common interfaces as MIPI DSI, LVDS and RGB/LCD with a maximum resolution of 1280×800. USB interfaces are also supported (OTG, Host, and HSIC). Other features include a camera interface (5MP), a Crypto Engine and Arm TrustZone support.

POP32 exploded view (left) and block diagram (right)

The POP64 also comes with a quad core CPU (ARM Cortex-53), however it features a GE8300 GPU that supports OpenGL, OpenCL and Vulcan. Additionally, there is support for ethernet (2x 1000Mbps EMAC), audio (3x I2S) and a better camera interface (2x MIPI CSI up to [email protected]). The max display resolution is higher than the POP32 (up to 1920×1200) and it has similar I/O interfaces as the POP32. Refer to the specifications list below for more details.





POP64 exploded view (left) and block diagram (right)

The company also claimed they will have three new modules in the future, Airpop, Micropop and Butterpop. The video below features the design for their Micropop with their POP32 SiP.



Micropop System on Module design

Both SiPs seem to support Android 10, although Source Parts might develop support for other operating systems in the future.

Key features of the POP 32 System in Package include:

Processor System: Allwinner A33 with quad-core Arm Cortex A7 processor Integrated 32KB L1 instructions cache and 32 KB data cache for each CPU 512KB L2 cache shared Arm Mali-400 MP2 GPU

Memory/storage: 128MB SIP DDR3 NAND flash 3x SD/MMC

Display: MIPI DSI (up to 1280×800) LVDS (up to 1280×800) RGB/LCD (up to 1280×800)

Camera: Parallel camera sensor 5MP max resolution; 8-bit CCIR656 protocol

Connectivity: USB OTG/HOST/HSIC 1x SPI 4x Two Wire Interface (TWI) 5x UART 1x RSB

Other Features: 2x PWM 8 channel 32 bits DMA RTC Crypto Engine with support for AES, DES and TDES Arm Trustzone support

Dimensions – 16mm x 13mm (FBGA 262 balls)

Key features of the POP 64 System in Package​ include:

Processor System: Allwinner A133 with quad-core Arm Cortex A53 processor 32KB L1 instructions cache and 32 KB data cache for each CPU 512KB L2 cache shared VFPv4 Floating Point Unit PowerVR GE8300 GPU (supports OpenGL, Vulkan & OpenCL)

Memory/storage: 1GB SIP 32-bit LDDR4 8-bit bus width NAND flash 3x SD/MMC

Display: MIPI DSI (up to 1920×1200) LVDS (up to 1920×1200) RGB/LCD (up to 1920×1200)

Camera: 2x MIPI CSI interfaces [email protected] online mode [email protected] offline mode

Connectivity: 2x EMAC interfaces (up to 1000Mbps) 1x USB OTG 1x HOST 3x SPI 3x I2S 8x Two Wire Interface (TWI) 8x UART

Other Features: 11x PWM 8 channel 32 bits DMA RTC Crypto Engine with support for AES, DES and TDES

Dimensions – 18mm x 16mm (TFBGA 318 balls)

Further information

According to Source Parts, the POP32 and POP64 will be available in approximately 3 to 6 months. They aren’t taking pre-orders yet, but they might have some samples to be used for testing purposes. For more information refer to the Source Parts website.