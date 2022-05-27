Banana Pi announces alternative to Raspberry Pi CM4

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Banana Pi announced they are developing a computer module similar to the design of the Raspberry Pi CM4. However, instead of the Broadcom BCM2711 processor, the Banana Pi BPI-CM4 will pack the Amlogic A311D CPU.

We have seen the Amlogic A311D in other embedded devices such as the Khadas Vim4 and the Persee+ 3D camera. The A311D from Amlogic is a 8-core processor featuring four ARM Cortex-A73 cores and two ARM Cortex-A53 cores.

Banana Pi BPI-CM4 front

(click image to enlarge)



The computer modules will support LPDDR4 RAM (2GB or 4GB), eMMC flash storage (16GB to 128GB) and a PCIe interface expansion. For connectivity, there will be support for a Gigabit Ethernet and optional Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 5 or 6).





Banana Pi BPI-CM4 back

(click image to enlarge)



Similarly to the Raspberry Pi CM4, the BPI-CM4 will provide connectors for 1x MIPI CSI, 1x MIPI DSI and 1x HDMI. See schematics below for additional details.

Banana Pi BPI-CM4 schematics (click image to enlarge)

There is no info available for documentation yet, but this article will be updated when Banana Pi releases more details. The original announcement can be found on this post from the Banana Pi forum.

Relevant specs listed for the Banana Pi BPI-CM4 include:

Processor System: Amlogic A311D 8-core processor w/ 5 TOPS NPU 4x Arm Cortex-A73 (up to 2.0 GHz) 2x Arm Cortex-A53 (up to 3GHz) Arm Mali-G52 MP4 (6EE) GPU

Memory/Storage : 2GB LPDDR4 RAM (up to 4GB ) 16GB eMMC flash (up to 128GB)

Connectivity: 1x on-module GbE Optional Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6 on-board PCB antenna and external antenna for industrial applications

I/O Interface: 2x 100-pin board-to-board connectors

Supply Voltage: 5V DC

Dimensions: 55 x 40mm 4x M2.5 mounting holes



Further information

There is no info related to pricing or availability yet. According to CNX, the Banana Pi BPI-CM4 could be available in Q4 of 2022 or Q1 of 2023. Refer to the Banana Pi site for more information.