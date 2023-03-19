STM32U5 Discovery Kit features 2.47” TFT round LCD

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The STM32U5A9J-DK is a development platform featuring an low power Arm Cortex M33 with support for Arm TrustZone. This compact dev kit is equipped with 4GB of eMMC memory, MEMs sensors and on-board debugger/programmer.

This new development kit features the 32-bit STM32U5A9J ultra-low power microcontroller from the new STM32U5 Series.

STM32U5A9J — Arm Cortex M33 RISC core (up to 160MHz), MPU, DSP, and FPU; ART Accelerator (32-Kbyte ICACHE + 16-Kbyte DCACHE1), Neo-Chrom GPU (GPU2D, 16-Kbyte DCACHE2), Chrom-GRC (GFXMMU)

According to the datasheet for this product, the Time of Flight sensor is a VL53L5CXV0GC/1 laser-ranging sensor from the ST FlightSense product family. The ToF sensor shares an I2C bus with the STTS22H temperature sensor and an interrupt line.