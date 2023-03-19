All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
STM32U5 Discovery Kit features 2.47” TFT round LCD

Mar 19, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 131 views

The STM32U5A9J-DK is a development platform featuring an low power Arm Cortex M33 with support for Arm TrustZone. This compact dev kit is equipped with 4GB of eMMC memory, MEMs sensors and on-board debugger/programmer.

This new development kit features the 32-bit STM32U5A9J ultra-low power microcontroller from the new STM32U5 Series.

  • STM32U5A9J — Arm Cortex M33 RISC core (up to 160MHz), MPU, DSP, and FPU; ART Accelerator (32-Kbyte ICACHE + 16-Kbyte DCACHE1), Neo-Chrom GPU (GPU2D, 16-Kbyte DCACHE2), Chrom-GRC (GFXMMU)

According to the datasheet for this product, the Time of Flight sensor is a VL53L5CXV0GC/1 laser-ranging sensor from the ST FlightSense product family. The ToF sensor shares an I2C bus with the STTS22H temperature sensor and an interrupt line.


STM32U5A9J block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The tiny display is a “MB1835 2.47” RGB 480 x 480 pixels TFT round LCD module with 16.7M color depth, with MIPI DSI 2-data lane interface and capacitive touch panel.”


STM32U5A9J-DK bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

Other interfaces found on this board include 3x I2Cs, 2x SPIs, USART, LPUART, SAI, SDMMC, ADCs, timer and multiple GPIOs.

The STM32U5A9J-DK integrates an STLINK-V3E embedded in-circuit debugger and programmer. STM32 said they will provide “a comprehensive software HAL library and various software examples.”

The dev kit is supported by IDEs such as STM32CubeIDE, MDK-ARM, and IAR Embedded Workbench.


STM32U5A9J-DK top view
(click images to enlarge)

Specification listed for the STM32U5A9J-DK Discovery kit:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Hexadeca‑SPI PSRAM
    • 512‑Mbit Octo‑SPI NOR flash
    • 4GB eMMC
  • Display:
    •  2.47″ TFT round LCD
    • DSI LCD connector
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Time of Flight Sensor (VL53L5CX)
    • Temperature Sensor (STTS22H)
    • 2x User LEDs
    • MIPI10 connector
    • Two double-row expansion connectors
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
    • 1x USB ST-LINK Micro-B
  • Other Features:
    • On-board STLINK-V3E debugger/programmer
    • 1x User button, 1x Reset button
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 110 x 90mm

Further information

The STM32U5A9J-DK can be purchased from Mouser for ~$89.00. Other new STM32 development boards based on the STM32U5 MCU Series can be found here.

