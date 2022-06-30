Vecow introduces SOM line based on MediaTek Genio 1200/500/350 processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Vecow presented their new line of System on Module devices (SoM) at Embedded World 2022. The latest SoMs integrate MediaTek’s Genio 1200, Genio 500 and Genio 350 processors. Additionally, the company has developed carrier boards for quick product development.

Vecow’s new line of SOMs offers support for the following Genio processors from MediaTek:

[ESOM-MT-1200]-MediaTek Genio 1200 — Quad-core Cortex-A78 @2.2GHz, Quad Cortex-A55 @2.2GHz; ARM Mali-G57 GPU and 8GB LPDDR4X SDRAM

[ESOM-MT-500]-MediaTek Genio 500 — Quad-core Cortex-A73 @2.0GHz, Quad Cortex-A53 @2.0GHz; ARM Mali-G72 GPU and 4GB LPDDR4X SDRAM; Tensilica Vision P6 Vision dual core @500MHz

[ESOM-MT-350]-MediaTek Genio 350 — Quad-core Cortex-A53 @2.0GHz; ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 2GB LPDDR4X SDRAM; Tensilica Vision P6 Vision and HiFi4



ESOM-MT-1200 and block diagram (click images to enlarge)

The ESOM-MT-1200 has a 3D graphics accelerator capable of processing 17600M pixel/sec @ 880MHz. Similarly, the ESOM-MT-500 has a 3D graphics accelerator capable of processing 2400M pixel/sec @ 800MHz and 1600M pixel/sec @800MHz for the ESOM-MT-350 version.

ESOM-MT-500 and block diagram (click images to enlarge)

In addition, the graphics engine for these SOMs support OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.2, and Vulkan 1.1 hardware acceleration.

For software support, all three boards support Yocto 3.1. The ESOM-MT-1200 supports Android 11 while the ESOM-MT-500 and 350 support Android 10. .

ESOM-MT-500 and block diagram (click images to enlarge)

Vecow expressed that their MediaTek’s based SoMs are suitable for AIoT applications that require different levels of performance. Furthermore, each SoM has a carrier board to enable easy peripheral connectivity. Refer to the spec lists below for more info.

Specifications listed for the ESOM-MT-1200 include:

Storage: 64GB eMMC 8Mb NOR Flash

Display: 1x HDMI (up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz) 2x DisplayPort (up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz) 2x MIPI DSI (up to 3840 x 2160)

Audio: MediaTek MT6365 Mic-in, Line-out 1x I2S, 1x DMIC

Camera: 3x 4-lane MIPI CSI-2 48MP @30fps or dual 16MP @30fps

Connectivity: 1 GbE LAN ports (Microchip LAN7800)

USB: 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 2.0

I/O Interfaces: 1x 4-wire UART, 3x 2-wire UART 2x I2C, 2x SPI 8x GPIO, 2x PWM, 6x AUXDC

Other Features: 1x PCIe x2 Gen3

OS Support: Linux, Yocto 3.1 Android 11

Power: 4.2V DC-in

Operating temperature: -20°C to 85°C

Dimensions: 82 mm x 55 mm



Specifications listed for the ESOM-MT-500 include:

Storage: 16GB eMMC

Display: 1x HDMI (up to 1920x [email protected] 1x 4-lane MIPI DSI (up to 1920×1080)

Audio: MediaTek MT6358 1x Mic-in, Line-out

Camera: 1x 4-lane MIPI CSI-2 (up to 5MP) Integrated image signal processor supports 25MP @30fps

USB: 1x USB 2.0

I/O Interfaces: 2x 2-wire UART 6x I2C, 1x SPI 12x GPIO

OS Support: Linux, Yocto 3.1 Android 10

Power: 4.2V DC-in

Operating temperature: 0°C to 60°C

Dimensions: 70 x 55mm



Specifications listed for the ESOM-MT-350 include:

Storage: 16GB eMMC 1x MSDC

Display: 1x HDMI (up to 1920x [email protected] 1x 4-lane MIPI DSI (up to 1920×1080)

Audio: MediaTek MT6390/6357 2x Mic-in, 1x Headphone-out

Camera: 1x 4-lane MIPI CSI-2 Integrated image signal processor supports 13MP

Connectivity: Onboard Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 5.0

USB: 1x USB 2.0 Host 1x USB 2.0 OTG

I/O Interfaces: 2x 2-wire UART 5x I2C, 1x SPI 14x GPIO, 2x PWM, 1x ADC

Other Features: 1x IPEX Connector 1x Debug Console Port 1x Battery Gauge

OS Support: Linux, Yocto 3.1 Android 10

Power: 4.2V DC-in

Operating temperature: -40°C to 85°C

Dimensions: 60 x 45 mm



Further information

For information regarding pricing and availability refer to the Vecow’s online store.