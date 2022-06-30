Vecow introduces SOM line based on MediaTek Genio 1200/500/350 processors

Vecow introduces SOM line based on MediaTek Genio 1200/500/350 processorsJun 29, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 64 views
Vecow presented their new line of System on Module devices (SoM) at Embedded World 2022. The latest SoMs integrate MediaTek’s Genio 1200, Genio 500 and Genio 350 processors. Additionally, the company has developed carrier boards for quick product development.
Vecow’s new line of SOMs offers support for the following Genio processors from MediaTek:
- [ESOM-MT-1200]-MediaTek Genio 1200 — Quad-core Cortex-A78 @2.2GHz, Quad Cortex-A55 @2.2GHz; ARM Mali-G57 GPU and 8GB LPDDR4X SDRAM
- [ESOM-MT-500]-MediaTek Genio 500 — Quad-core Cortex-A73 @2.0GHz, Quad Cortex-A53 @2.0GHz; ARM Mali-G72 GPU and 4GB LPDDR4X SDRAM; Tensilica Vision P6 Vision dual core @500MHz
- [ESOM-MT-350]-MediaTek Genio 350 — Quad-core Cortex-A53 @2.0GHz; ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 2GB LPDDR4X SDRAM; Tensilica Vision P6 Vision and HiFi4
The ESOM-MT-1200 has a 3D graphics accelerator capable of processing 17600M pixel/sec @ 880MHz. Similarly, the ESOM-MT-500 has a 3D graphics accelerator capable of processing 2400M pixel/sec @ 800MHz and 1600M pixel/sec @800MHz for the ESOM-MT-350 version.
In addition, the graphics engine for these SOMs support OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.2, and Vulkan 1.1 hardware acceleration.
For software support, all three boards support Yocto 3.1. The ESOM-MT-1200 supports Android 11 while the ESOM-MT-500 and 350 support Android 10. .
Vecow expressed that their MediaTek’s based SoMs are suitable for AIoT applications that require different levels of performance. Furthermore, each SoM has a carrier board to enable easy peripheral connectivity. Refer to the spec lists below for more info.
Specifications listed for the ESOM-MT-1200 include:
- Storage:
- 64GB eMMC
- 8Mb NOR Flash
- Display:
- 1x HDMI (up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz)
- 2x DisplayPort (up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz)
- 2x MIPI DSI (up to 3840 x 2160)
- Audio:
- MediaTek MT6365
- Mic-in, Line-out
- 1x I2S, 1x DMIC
- Camera:
- 3x 4-lane MIPI CSI-2
- 48MP @30fps or dual 16MP @30fps
- Connectivity:
- 1 GbE LAN ports (Microchip LAN7800)
- USB:
- 1x USB 3.0
- 2x USB 2.0
- I/O Interfaces:
- 1x 4-wire UART, 3x 2-wire UART
- 2x I2C, 2x SPI
- 8x GPIO, 2x PWM, 6x AUXDC
- Other Features:
- 1x PCIe x2 Gen3
- OS Support:
- Linux, Yocto 3.1
- Android 11
- Power:
- 4.2V DC-in
- Operating temperature:
- -20°C to 85°C
- Dimensions:
- 82 mm x 55 mm
Specifications listed for the ESOM-MT-500 include:
- Storage:
- 16GB eMMC
- Display:
- 1x HDMI (up to 1920x [email protected])
- 1x 4-lane MIPI DSI (up to 1920×1080)
- Audio:
- MediaTek MT6358
- 1x Mic-in, Line-out
- Camera:
- 1x 4-lane MIPI CSI-2
- (up to 5MP)
- Integrated image signal processor supports 25MP @30fps
- USB:
- 1x USB 2.0
- I/O Interfaces:
- 2x 2-wire UART
- 6x I2C, 1x SPI
- 12x GPIO
- OS Support:
- Linux, Yocto 3.1
- Android 10
- Power:
- 4.2V DC-in
- Operating temperature:
- 0°C to 60°C
- Dimensions:
- 70 x 55mm
Specifications listed for the ESOM-MT-350 include:
- Storage:
- 16GB eMMC
- 1x MSDC
- Display:
- 1x HDMI (up to 1920x [email protected])
- 1x 4-lane MIPI DSI (up to 1920×1080)
- Audio:
- MediaTek MT6390/6357
- 2x Mic-in, 1x Headphone-out
- Camera:
- 1x 4-lane MIPI CSI-2
- Integrated image signal processor supports 13MP
- Connectivity:
- Onboard Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 5.0
- USB:
- 1x USB 2.0 Host
- 1x USB 2.0 OTG
- I/O Interfaces:
- 2x 2-wire UART
- 5x I2C, 1x SPI
- 14x GPIO, 2x PWM, 1x ADC
- Other Features:
- 1x IPEX Connector
- 1x Debug Console Port
- 1x Battery Gauge
- OS Support:
- Linux, Yocto 3.1
- Android 10
- Power:
- 4.2V DC-in
- Operating temperature:
- -40°C to 85°C
- Dimensions:
- 60 x 45 mm
Further information
For information regarding pricing and availability refer to the Vecow’s online store.
