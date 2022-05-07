Radxa offers affordable Rock Pi 4 C+ equipped with Rockchip RK3399-T processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Radxa recently unveiled details about their newest SBC (Single Board Computer) Rock Pi 4 C+. At first sight, the Rock Pi 4 C+ seems to have implemented a slower Rockchip processor (up to 2.0GHz w/ overclock) compared to their previous models, however the board ships for an affordable price (~59$-69$).

For this Rock Pi model, Radxa opted to integrate the Rockchip RK3399-T SoC which consists of 4x Cortex-A53 (up to 1.5GHz w/ overclock) and 2x Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 2.0GHz w/ overclock). The SoC also comes with a Mali T860MP4 GPU that supports OpenGL ES, Vulkan and Open CL. As in previous models, the Rock Pi 4 C+ has 4GB of RAM LPDDR4 with clock speeds up to 3200Mb/s.

As it can be seen below, the board design of the Rock Pi 4 C+ is very similar to the RPi 4 and that includes the peripherals supported. There are two micro HDMI ports (2K & 4K support), 1x GbE LAN port, 2x USB 3.0 ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports and camera (8MP) support via 2-lane MIPI-CSI2 connector.





The storage support includes an SD slot (up to 128GB), a M2 connector for NVMe SSD interface (max 2TB) and an optional eMMC socket (up to 128GB). As the RPi 4, the Rock Pi 4 C+ has a 40-pin I/O header, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. The table below summarizes the main differences between the Rock Pi 4 C+ and the previous Rock Pi models.





The company has a Wiki to provide documentation regarding hardware, OS installation and Linux/Android development. Radxa also has a forum for additional support.

Specifications listed for the Rock Pi 4 C+ include:

Processor System: Dual Cortex-A72 frequency 1.5GHz (up to to 2GHz) Quad Cortex-A53 1.4Ghz (up to 1.6GHz) w/ NEON coprocessor Mali-T864 GPU

Memory/Storage 4GB LPDDR4 MicroSD card slot (up to 128GB support) Support for M.2 2230 NVMe SSD up to 2TB (PCIe 2.0 x4) Optional eMMC socket (16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB) 32Mb SPI flash can be mounted – NVMe boot or e.g. Network boot via SPI supported*

Display/Audio: Micro HDMI 2.0 Type D (up to [email protected] Micro HDMI 2.0 Type D (up to [email protected] MIPI DSI 4 lanes display (via FPC connector) Audio 3.5mm jack w/ mic HD codec supports up to 24-bit/96kHz audio

Camera Interface: MIPI CSI 2 lanes for 8MP camera (via FPC connector)

Networking: Gigabit LAN port (w/ PoE support via add on PoE HAT) Wireless 802.11 b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5.0

USB: 2x USB 2.0 host ports 1x USB 3.0 HOST 1x USB 3.0 OTG port

I/O Expansion : 1 x UART 2 x SPI bus 2 x I2C bus 1 x PCM/I2S 1 x SPDIF 1 x PWM 1 x ADC 6 x GPIO 2 x 5V DC power in 2 x 3.3V power pin

Other Features: Power button Dual pin PWM fan header

Power: 5V/3A USB C

Dimensions: 85 x 54 mm



The Rock Pi 4 C+ is ships for $59.99 through Allnetchina and for $64.94 on Ameridroid.