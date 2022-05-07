All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Radxa offers affordable Rock Pi 4 C+ equipped with Rockchip RK3399-T processor

May 6, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 75 views

Radxa recently unveiled details about their newest SBC (Single Board Computer) Rock Pi 4 C+. At first sight, the Rock Pi 4 C+ seems to have implemented a slower Rockchip processor (up to 2.0GHz w/ overclock) compared to their previous models, however the board ships for an affordable price (~59$-69$).

For this Rock Pi model, Radxa opted to integrate the Rockchip RK3399-T SoC which consists of 4x Cortex-A53 (up to 1.5GHz w/ overclock) and 2x Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 2.0GHz w/ overclock). The SoC also comes with a Mali T860MP4 GPU that supports OpenGL ES, Vulkan and Open CL. As in previous models, the Rock Pi 4 C+ has 4GB of RAM LPDDR4 with clock speeds up to 3200Mb/s. 

As it can be seen below, the board design of the Rock Pi 4 C+ is very similar to the RPi 4 and that includes the peripherals supported. There are two micro HDMI ports (2K & 4K support), 1x GbE LAN port, 2x USB 3.0 ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports and camera (8MP) support via 2-lane MIPI-CSI2 connector. 



(click image to enlarge)
 

The storage support includes an SD slot (up to 128GB), a M2 connector for NVMe SSD interface (max 2TB) and an optional eMMC socket (up to 128GB). As the RPi 4, the Rock Pi 4 C+ has a 40-pin I/O header, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. The table below summarizes the main differences between the Rock Pi 4 C+ and the previous Rock Pi models.  



Rock Pi boards comparison
(click image to enlarge)
 

The company has a Wiki to provide documentation regarding hardware, OS installation and Linux/Android development. Radxa also has a forum for additional support. 

 

Specifications listed for the Rock Pi 4 C+ include:

  • Processor System:
    • Dual Cortex-A72 frequency 1.5GHz (up to to 2GHz) 
    • Quad Cortex-A53 1.4Ghz (up to 1.6GHz) w/ NEON coprocessor
    • Mali-T864 GPU
  • Memory/Storage
    • 4GB LPDDR4
    • MicroSD card slot  (up to 128GB support)
    • Support for M.2 2230 NVMe SSD up to 2TB (PCIe 2.0 x4)
    • Optional eMMC socket (16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB)
    • 32Mb SPI flash can be mounted – NVMe boot or e.g. Network boot via SPI supported*
  • Display/Audio:
    • Micro HDMI 2.0 Type D (up to [email protected])
    • Micro HDMI 2.0 Type D (up to [email protected])
    • MIPI DSI 4 lanes display (via FPC connector)
    • Audio 3.5mm jack w/ mic 
    • HD codec supports up to 24-bit/96kHz audio
  • Camera Interface:
    • MIPI CSI 2 lanes for 8MP camera (via FPC connector)
  • Networking:
    • Gigabit LAN port (w/ PoE support via add on PoE HAT)
    • Wireless 802.11 b/g/n/ac
    • Bluetooth 5.0
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 host ports
    • 1x USB 3.0 HOST
    • 1x USB 3.0 OTG port 
  • I/O Expansion :
    • 1 x UART
    • 2 x SPI bus
    • 2 x I2C bus
    • 1 x PCM/I2S
    • 1 x SPDIF
    • 1 x PWM
    • 1 x ADC
    • 6 x GPIO
    • 2 x 5V DC power in
    • 2 x 3.3V power pin
  • Other Features:
    • Power button
    • Dual pin PWM fan header
  • Power:
    • 5V/3A USB C
  • Dimensions:
    •  85 x 54 mm

 

 Further information

The Rock Pi 4 C+ is ships for $59.99 through Allnetchina and for $64.94 on Ameridroid.

 

