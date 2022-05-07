Radxa offers affordable Rock Pi 4 C+ equipped with Rockchip RK3399-T processor

Radxa offers affordable Rock Pi 4 C+ equipped with Rockchip RK3399-T processorMay 6, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 75 views
Radxa recently unveiled details about their newest SBC (Single Board Computer) Rock Pi 4 C+. At first sight, the Rock Pi 4 C+ seems to have implemented a slower Rockchip processor (up to 2.0GHz w/ overclock) compared to their previous models, however the board ships for an affordable price (~59$-69$).
For this Rock Pi model, Radxa opted to integrate the Rockchip RK3399-T SoC which consists of 4x Cortex-A53 (up to 1.5GHz w/ overclock) and 2x Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 2.0GHz w/ overclock). The SoC also comes with a Mali T860MP4 GPU that supports OpenGL ES, Vulkan and Open CL. As in previous models, the Rock Pi 4 C+ has 4GB of RAM LPDDR4 with clock speeds up to 3200Mb/s.
As it can be seen below, the board design of the Rock Pi 4 C+ is very similar to the RPi 4 and that includes the peripherals supported. There are two micro HDMI ports (2K & 4K support), 1x GbE LAN port, 2x USB 3.0 ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports and camera (8MP) support via 2-lane MIPI-CSI2 connector.
The storage support includes an SD slot (up to 128GB), a M2 connector for NVMe SSD interface (max 2TB) and an optional eMMC socket (up to 128GB). As the RPi 4, the Rock Pi 4 C+ has a 40-pin I/O header, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. The table below summarizes the main differences between the Rock Pi 4 C+ and the previous Rock Pi models.
The company has a Wiki to provide documentation regarding hardware, OS installation and Linux/Android development. Radxa also has a forum for additional support.
Specifications listed for the Rock Pi 4 C+ include:
- Processor System:
- Dual Cortex-A72 frequency 1.5GHz (up to to 2GHz)
- Quad Cortex-A53 1.4Ghz (up to 1.6GHz) w/ NEON coprocessor
- Mali-T864 GPU
- Memory/Storage
- 4GB LPDDR4
- MicroSD card slot (up to 128GB support)
- Support for M.2 2230 NVMe SSD up to 2TB (PCIe 2.0 x4)
- Optional eMMC socket (16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB)
- 32Mb SPI flash can be mounted – NVMe boot or e.g. Network boot via SPI supported*
- Display/Audio:
- Micro HDMI 2.0 Type D (up to [email protected])
- Micro HDMI 2.0 Type D (up to [email protected])
- MIPI DSI 4 lanes display (via FPC connector)
- Audio 3.5mm jack w/ mic
- HD codec supports up to 24-bit/96kHz audio
- Camera Interface:
- MIPI CSI 2 lanes for 8MP camera (via FPC connector)
- Networking:
- Gigabit LAN port (w/ PoE support via add on PoE HAT)
- Wireless 802.11 b/g/n/ac
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB:
- 2x USB 2.0 host ports
- 1x USB 3.0 HOST
- 1x USB 3.0 OTG port
- I/O Expansion :
- 1 x UART
- 2 x SPI bus
- 2 x I2C bus
- 1 x PCM/I2S
- 1 x SPDIF
- 1 x PWM
- 1 x ADC
- 6 x GPIO
- 2 x 5V DC power in
- 2 x 3.3V power pin
- Other Features:
- Power button
- Dual pin PWM fan header
- Power:
- 5V/3A USB C
- Dimensions:
- 85 x 54 mm
Further information
The Rock Pi 4 C+ is ships for $59.99 through Allnetchina and for $64.94 on Ameridroid.
