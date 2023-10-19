CPU module taps Allwinner T113-i with HiFi4 DSP

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MYIR launched yesterday a low-cost CPU Module based on the Allwinner T113-i designed for entry-level HMI and embedded applications with video capabilities. The compatible carrier board includes interfaces such as GbE, Wi-Fi/BT support, and various multimedia interfaces.

The MYC-YT113i is powered by the Allwinner T113-i processor which integrates the 64-bit XuanTie C906 RISC-V CPU, a dual-core Arm Cortex-A7 CPU, and a Single core HiFi4 DSP. It also offers full-format decoding for formats like H.265, H.264, and JPEG.