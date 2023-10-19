All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

CPU module taps Allwinner T113-i with HiFi4 DSP

Oct 18, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 215 views

MYIR launched yesterday a low-cost CPU Module based on the Allwinner T113-i designed for entry-level HMI and embedded applications with video capabilities. The compatible carrier board includes interfaces such as GbE, Wi-Fi/BT support, and various multimedia interfaces.

The MYC-YT113i is powered by the Allwinner T113-i processor which integrates the 64-bit XuanTie C906 RISC-V CPU, a dual-core Arm Cortex-A7 CPU, and a Single core HiFi4 DSP. It also offers full-format decoding for formats like H.265, H.264, and JPEG.

 
Allwinner T113-i features and block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

The module supports two memory configurations, with 512MB or 1GB of DDR3 RAM and 4GB or 8GB of eMMC storage. Furthermore, the module provides extensive connectivity options, including USB, SDIO, EMAC, UART, SPI, PWM, and more. 


MYC-YT113i CPU Module
(click image to enlarge)

The development board comes in a 8-layer PCB design and extends the module’s capabilities with a flexible set of peripherals and interfaces, including serial ports, Ethernet, USB, SD card support, and more. It even offers expansion options for 4G/5G LTE modules and WiFi connectivity.


MYD-YT113i Development Board
(click images to enlarge)

In addition, MYIR offers optional modules like the MY-WIREDCOM RPI Module (RS232/RS485/CAN) and the MY-LVDS070C LCD Module to expand the functionality of the MYD-YT113i development board.

Specifications listed for the MYC-YT113i CPU Module include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 2GB DDR2/DDR3
    • SD3.0/eMMC 5.0
    • SPI Nor/NAND Flash
  • Connectivity:
    • 10/100/1000M EMAC w/ RMII & RGMII interfaces
  • Display/Audio:
    • CVBS OUT (supports NTSC & PAL format)
    • RGB LCD (up to 1920 x 1080@60fps)
    • Dual link LVDS (up to 1920 x 1200@60fps)
    • 4-lane MIPI DSI (up to 1920 x 1080@60fps)
    • 2 DACs & 3 ADCs
    • 12S/PCM, DMIC, OWA IN/OUT
  • Camera:
    • 8-bit parallel CSI interface
    • CVBS IN
  • USB:
    • USB2.0 0TG
    • USB2.0 Host
  • Other Features:
  • Power:
    • 5V/1A DC IN
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 70°C
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 13 x 13mm
    • LFBGA 337 balls

Further information

The MYD-YT113i Development Board price ranges from $62.00 to $75.00. Similarly, the CPU starts from $19.80 to $31.80. See the product page for more information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...