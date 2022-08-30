MangoPi Allwinner H616 based SBC available for ~$27US

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MangoSBC announced yesterday the launch of the MQ-Quad MCore-H616 Single Board Computer (SBC). This SBC mirrors the Raspberry Pi form factor and it features the Allwinner H616 SoC (quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor) along with up to 1GB of RAM, one HDMI port, Wi-Fi4/BL4.2 support, etc.

The Allwinner H616 is a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with a maximum frequency of 1.5GHz. The System on Chip (SoC) also integrates the ARM Mali-T720 GPU which is compatible with OpenGL ES1.0/2.0/3.2, Vulkan 1.1 and OpenCL 2.0