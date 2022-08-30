All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
MangoPi Allwinner H616 based SBC available for ~$27US

Aug 29, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 407 views

MangoSBC announced yesterday the launch of the MQ-Quad MCore-H616 Single Board Computer (SBC). This SBC mirrors the Raspberry Pi form factor and it features the Allwinner H616 SoC (quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor) along with up to 1GB of RAM, one HDMI port, Wi-Fi4/BL4.2 support, etc.

The Allwinner H616 is a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with a maximum frequency of 1.5GHz. The System on Chip (SoC) also integrates the ARM Mali-T720 GPU which is compatible with OpenGL ES1.0/2.0/3.2, Vulkan 1.1 and OpenCL 2.0  

H616 SoC (left) and H616 block diagram (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The MQ-Quad comes with up to 1GB of DDR3L RAM and it also offers a Micro SD Card slot located on top of the board.  

For wireless connectivity, the device is enabled with the RTL8723DS module to support Bluetooth 4.2 as well as 802.11BGN Wi-Fi 4. The display interface consists of a mini HDMI 2.0a port with [email protected] resolution. 


MQ-Quad SBC front and back
(click image to enlarge)

As seen in the image below, the MQ-Quad features two USB Type C ports (1x USB OTG, 1x HOST) and one 18-pin MISC FFC connector located near the RTL8723DS module. The device also mirrors the Raspberry Pi W form factor (65 x 30mm) including the 40-pin GPIOs header. 


MQ-Quad case
(click image to enlarge)

According to the company, they will provide support for Tina-H616, Ubuntu-H616, Android-TV images in addition to relevant package libraries. See the MangoPi’s developer page for more info. 

Further information

The MangoPi MQ Quad is currently available on AliExpress for around ~$26.74. The product is also available with a heatsink/case combo for ~$29.64. The company also mentioned on Twitter that they have the MangoPi MQ Quad listed on Taobao as well.

