MYIR’s new SOM taps ALLWINNER T507-H processor

Jul 2, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 177 views

MYIR has released a System On Module (SOM) built around the Allwinner T507-H industrial processor along with a compatible carrier board. The MYC-YT507H module is AEC-Q100 certified which is convenient for automotive electronics, industrial controls, IoT applications, etc. The SOM starts at ~$34.90 while its carrier board costs around ~$119.

The processor system integrated on the MYC-YT507H SOM is the Allwinner T507-H which combines a four-core Arm Cortex-A53. In addition, there is an Arm Mali-G31 MP2 GPU enabled to support OpenGL ES 3.2/2.0/1.0, Vulkan 1.1 and OpenCL 2.0.

Allwinner T507-H block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The MYC-YT507H SOM offers access to the I/O peripherals via the 1.0 mm pitch 222-pin stamp-holes (Castellated-Holes) expansion interface. Peripherals featured include one DVP, one MIPI CSI, one HDMI, two single channel LVDS, etc. See the spec list for detailed info.

   
MYC-YT507H SOM and block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

For software development, the company is offering support for Linux 4.9 with ported Ubuntu 18.04.5 and MYIR MEasy Human-Machine Interface V2.0 system with QT5.12.5, supporting systems with XFCE graphics function. For more info related to kernel and drivers source code refer to the “Software” section using this link.

     
MYD-YT507H development board  and block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

MYIR has also developed a development board compatible with MYC-YT507H SOM which can be used for prototyping and evaluating. The MYD-YT507H development board is also compatible with other MYIR’s products including a USB Camera Module, a DVP Camera Module, a MIPI Camera Module, a RPI Module (RS232/RS485), a Wi-Fi/BT Module and a LCD Module

Specifications listed for the MYC-YT507H CPU Module include:

  • Processor System:
    • Allwinner T507-H, Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 (up to 1.5GHz)
    • Arm Mali-G31 MP2 GPU
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1G/2G LPDDR4 (3GB/4GB optional)
    • 8GB eMMC (onboard)
    • 32 Kbit EEPROM
  • Display:
  • Audio:
    • 3x I2S/PCM
    • 1x Audio out
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x RGMII
    • 1x RMII
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG
    • 3x USB 2.0 Host
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x SPI, 6x UART, 4x I2C
    • 138x GPIOs, 4x GPADC, 1x LRADC
    • 1x JTAG
  • Power:
    • 5V/2A
  • Operating temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 45 x 43mm (10-layer design)

Specifications listed for the MYD-YT507H Development Board include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1x  Micro SD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI
    • 2x Single-channel LVDS (LVDS0 & LVDS1, 40-pin 0.5mm pitch FPC connector)
    • 1x Dual-channel LVDS (30-pin 2.0mm pitch header connector)
    • 1x TV CVBS Display interface
  • Audio:
    • 1x 3.5mm Headphone/Mic Jack
    • 1x SPDIF Audio Output
    • 1x Speaker
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI-CSI Interface (0.5mm pitch 24-pin FPC connector)
    • 1x DPV Camera Interface (0.5mm pitch 30-pin FPC connector)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet interface (RJ45, ENET1)
    • 1x 10/100 Mbps Ethernet interface (RJ45, ENET2)
    • 1x SIM card slot
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG (Type-C)
    • 2x USB 2.0 Host
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x Debug UART (TTL, USB Type-C connector)
    • 2x TTL serial ports (UART2, UART5)
    • 1x 40-pin expansion header (RPI compatible)
  • Other Features:
    • 3x Buttons (Reset, Power, FLASH)
    • 1x RTC Battery-backed
  • Power:
    • 1x DC Power Jack
    • 1x Power Switch
  • OS:
    • Ubuntu 18.04.5
  • Dimensions:
    • 45 x 43mm (10-layer design)

 Further information

According to MYIR’s website the MYC-YT507H CPU Module costs around ~$34.90 and the MYD-YT507H development board is available for ~$119. The company also mentioned they will offer discounts for higher quantities. 

 

