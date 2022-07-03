MYIR’s new SOM taps ALLWINNER T507-H processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MYIR has released a System On Module (SOM) built around the Allwinner T507-H industrial processor along with a compatible carrier board. The MYC-YT507H module is AEC-Q100 certified which is convenient for automotive electronics, industrial controls, IoT applications, etc. The SOM starts at ~$34.90 while its carrier board costs around ~$119.

The processor system integrated on the MYC-YT507H SOM is the Allwinner T507-H which combines a four-core Arm Cortex-A53. In addition, there is an Arm Mali-G31 MP2 GPU enabled to support OpenGL ES 3.2/2.0/1.0, Vulkan 1.1 and OpenCL 2.0.