Novakon new DIN-Rail Protocol Conversion Gateway features TI Sitara ARM processor

Novakon recently unveiled a compact DIN-rail protocol conversion gateway that integrates the ARM based Sitara processor from Texas Instruments. The Taiwan based company also provides their own web-based programming software to interface with a variety of industrial communication protocols.

The GW-01 protocol conversion gateway features the ARM Cortex-A8 (up to 1 GHz) CPU. The base model offers 512MB SDRAM and 4GB of eMMC storage. The device can be configured to be equipped with 1GB SDRAM and 8GB of eMMC storage instead.

Novakon GW-01

The interfaces featured include dual ethernet ports (2x 10/100 Mbit) and two serial ports (1x USB, 1x DB9). According to Novakon their PCBs have a conformal coating to protect the circuit board and components against humidity, dust and corrosion. According to the specifications the enclosure for the GW-01 is made of SECC steel material (galvanized steel) which also helps against corrosion and harsh environments.



Novakon GW-01 interfaces

The software supported by the GW-01 is called iM-Connect which is developed by Novakon. iM-Connect is a web-based programming software that supports several industrial communication interfaces, PLC drivers (CANOpen, ModBus RTU), IoT cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and data acquisition (MySQL, SQLite). For additional documentation refer to Novakon’s software section and the iM-Connect simulator.





iM-Connect Software Features

Specifications listed for the Novakon GW-01 include:

Processor: TI Sitara AM3352 ARM® CortexTM-A8 (up to 1GHz)

Memory/storage 512MB SDRAM (1GB optionally) 4GB eMMC (8GB optionally)

I/O Interface: 1x USB Host 1x RS-232 1x RS-422/485 2x 10/100 Mbit Ethernet Port

Other Features: 1x LED power indicator 25mm DIN-rail mounting SECC chassis material

OS Support: Linux Kernel 3.14

Power: 19.2 – 28.8V (via 3-pin terminal block)

Operating temperature: -20°C – 70°C

Dimensions: 120 x 85.45 x 31.25mm



Further information

For information regarding price and availability for the GW-01 refer to the Novakon website.