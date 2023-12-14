All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Orbbec’s Persee N1 is an all-in-one 3D camera-computer system

Dec 13, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 83 views

The Persee N1 is an advanced modular system which combines the high-performance NVIDIA Jetson Nano Quad Core ARM A57 processor with an advanced depth camera. This all-in-one device is equipped with versatile connectivity options including PoE, HDMI, multiple USB ports, etc.

The ORBBEC Persee N1 integrates a computational unit based on the NVIDIA Jetson Nano platform, featuring a Quad-Core ARM A57 processor operating at 1.43 GHz. This setup provides substantial GPU capabilities necessary for intensive user applications.


Persee N1 camera 
(click image to enlarge)

Central to the Persee N1 is the Gemini 2 camera, utilizing active stereo infrared technology. This component is enhanced by ORBBEC’s proprietary ASIC, designed for high-quality depth processing. The camera’s field of view (FoV) is broad, with horizontal and vertical ranges of 91° and 66° respectively, and it operates effectively within a 0.15-10m range.


Persee N1 rear and side view
(click image to enlarge)

The device achieves depth resolution of up to 1280×800 pixels at 30 frames per second. In terms of color imaging, it supports a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels at the same frame rate. The RGB FoV is provided in two aspects: 16:9 (H86° x V55°) and 4:3 (H63° x V50°). These specifications underscore the Persee N1’s capability to capture detailed depth and color information in various operational environments.


Persee N1
(click image to enlarge)

Designed for indoor and semi-outdoor use, the Persee N1 operates reliably within a temperature range of 0°C to 40°C. Its robust construction and certified components (CE, Class 1, FCC, IC, PSE, REACH, RoHS, WEEE) ensure dependable performance under varied conditions. This makes the device suitable for deployment in a range of environmental settings.

The system installation is streamlined through the use of the Orbbec SDK, which simplifies the setup process and integration into existing infrastructures. The SDK’s compatibility with the Linux operating system and the device’s range of interfaces (including UART and GPIO pins) allows for extensive customization and scalability to meet specific application requirements.

Specifications listed for the Persee N1 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB RAM
    • 16GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD Card slot (Up to 128GB)
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI
    • 1x DisplayPort
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet (supports 802.3 at PoE)
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 M key expansion slot
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 Type A
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type A
    • 1x USB 3.0 Type C male (Camera)
    • 1x USB 2.0 Type-C female (System Installation)
  • Other Features:
    • Fan and Air Vent
    • 40-Pin GPIO
    • 6-Pin UART
    • Force Recovery Button
  • Power:
    • Power Adapter (12V/3A)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0ºC to 40ºC
  • Mechanical:
    • 200 x 100 x 90mm
    • 986g

Further information

The Persee N1 is available for purchase at $499.99 on Orbbec’s official online store. Further details regarding the product can be accessed through the provided announcement link.

