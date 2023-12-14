Orbbec’s Persee N1 is an all-in-one 3D camera-computer system

Orbbec’s Persee N1 is an all-in-one 3D camera-computer systemDec 13, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 83 views
The Persee N1 is an advanced modular system which combines the high-performance NVIDIA Jetson Nano Quad Core ARM A57 processor with an advanced depth camera. This all-in-one device is equipped with versatile connectivity options including PoE, HDMI, multiple USB ports, etc.
The ORBBEC Persee N1 integrates a computational unit based on the NVIDIA Jetson Nano platform, featuring a Quad-Core ARM A57 processor operating at 1.43 GHz. This setup provides substantial GPU capabilities necessary for intensive user applications.