Orbbec introduces Femto Time-of-Flight 3D Camera line

Following the introduction of the Persee+ 3D embedded camera in April 2022, Orbbec has released a complete new line of 3D cameras optimized to capture static or moving objects and scenes with superior accuracy. The company ensured the Femto ToF 3D cameras are enabled to be used in applications including healthcare, robotics, augmented reality and more.

Orbbec’s new Femto line consists of three models, the Femto (standard), the Femto W and the Femto Live. All models share a similar design as seen in the image below.