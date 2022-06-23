All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Orbbec introduces Femto Time-of-Flight 3D Camera line

Jun 22, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 245 views

Following the introduction of the Persee+ 3D embedded camera in April 2022, Orbbec has released a complete new line of 3D cameras optimized to capture static or moving objects and scenes with superior accuracy. The company ensured the Femto ToF 3D cameras are enabled to be used in applications including healthcare, robotics, augmented reality and more.

Orbbec’s new Femto line consists of three models, the Femto (standard), the Femto W and the Femto Live. All models share a similar design as seen in the image below.

Femto standard
The similarities between these cameras include the Depth Resolution (640×480 @ 30FPS), 6-axis IMU onboard for position sensing and a depth engine used to release large volumes of computing power to the host PC.

Orbbec also stated that all models work in complete dark environments and provide multi-camera synchronization support with near-zero latency.

The Femto and the Femto W offer the largest optical range (0.2 to 5 meters), while the Femto W and the Femto Live provide the highest color resolution (up to 3840 x 2160 @30FPS). Furthermore, the Femto W supports the widest depth field of view (H90, V74, D103). 



Femto W
The standard Femto model consumes less power from the three (~5.8W); the Femto W and the Femto Live consume about one watt more on average (~6.7W – 6.8W).

As most other Orbbec products, the cameras from the Femto line support Orbbec SDK which is compatible with Windows, Linux and Android. 

Specifications listed for the Femto include: 

  • Range:
    • 0.2 to 5m
  • Depth Resolution:
    •  Up to 640×480 @ 30FPS
  • Depth Field of View:
    • H64.6°, V50.8, D78
  • Color Resolution:
  • Color Field of View:
    • H86.2, V55.2, D94.2
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • USB 3.0 Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 6-axis IMU
  • Power:
    • DC 5V/3A (via USB Type-C)
    • Average consumption – 5.8W
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0 to 40℃
  • Dimensions:
    • 99.4 x 68.25mm

Specifications listed for the Femto W include: 

  • Range:
    • 0.2 to 5m
  • Depth Resolution:
    •  Up to 640×480 @ 30FPS
  • Depth Field of View:
    • H90.0°, V74, D103
  • Color Resolution:
  • Color Field of View:
    • H98.6, V64.2, D105.8
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • USB 3.0 Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 6-axis IMU
  • Power:
    • DC 5V/3A (via USB Type-C)
    • Average consumption – 6.7W
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0 to 40℃
  • Dimensions:
    • 108 x 91 x 28.5mm

Specifications listed for the Femto Live include: 

  • Range:
    • 0.5 to 5m
  • Depth Resolution:
    •  Up to 640×480 @ 30FPS
  • Depth Field of View:
    • H64.6°, V50.8, D78
  • Color Resolution:
  • Color Field of View:
    • H80, V51, D89
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • USB 3.0 Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 6-axis IMU
  • Power:
    • DC 5V/3A (via USB Type-C)
    • Average consumption – 6.8W
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0 to 40℃
  • Dimensions:
    • 113 x 96 x 34mm

Further information

According to an Orbbec representative, the Femto model costs around $349.99 and the Femto W starts at $499.99. The price for the Femto Live is yet to be determined, but it will be between $349.99 and $499.99. Finally, Orbecc mentioned that they are a design/build/manufacture company so they are able to ensure deliveries at any volume, from very small to million+ camera quantities with variable pricing available. For additional details refer to Orbbec’s online store

 

