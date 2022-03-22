Jetson edge AI box offers four PoE ports with a choice of Onvif or GigE camera support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Adlink unveiled an “EOS-JNX Series” of Jetson Xavier NX based edge AI vision systems with 4x PoE ports. The EOS-JNX-I has 10/100Mbps PoE ports that support Onvif surveillance cams plus a 1Gb NVR uplink; the EOS-JNX-G has GbE PoE ports with GigE camera support.



Last September when Adlink announced its Edge Vision Analytics (EVA) SDK for systems including its Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX powered NEON-2000-JNX embedded camera, the company mentioned that an upcoming EOS-JNX line of computers would support the AI stack. Adlink has now announced the Xavier NX based EOS-JNX Series of computers with EVA support. In somewhat related news, Adlink announced a partnership with ANSCENTER to integrate its ANSCENTER ANS Video Intelligence System (ANSVIS) software with Adlink’s NEON cameras.







EOS-JNX-I (left) and EOS-JNX-G

The EOS-JNX-I and EOS-JNX-G “Edge AI Vision Inference Systems” follow earlier Xavier NX powered Adlink products such as the robotics-focused ROSCube Pico NPN SBC or box PC. Back in 2019, the company announced a quartet of embedded systems based on Nvidia Jetson or Tesla (but not the Xavier NX) that support the Nvidia EGX platform for AI edge computing. EGX combines the Nvidia Edge Stack with Red Hat’s Kubernetes-based OpenShift platform.

The EOS-JNX-I and EOS-JNX-G are identical except for a few key differences. The EOS-JNX-I has 4x 10/100Mbps PoE ports that are compatible with Onvif (Open Network Video Interface Forum) surveillance cameras. It also has a 1Gb NVR (network video recorder) uplink port. “The EOS-JNX-I can easily be integrated into existing surveillance systems with its embedded Uplink port that enables edge AI safety capabilities with minimal change and investment,” says Adlink.

The EOS-JNX-G, meanwhile, has 4x GbE PoE ports with GigE camera support for machine vision applications such as industrial inspection and food and beverage classification. The system is validated for 100-meter cables. Other Xavier NX based systems with GigE support include Axiomtek’s 4x PoE AIE900A-NX.







EOS-JNX-I (left) and EOS-JNX-G

The EVA SDK offers a GUI-based AI Pipeline Studio IDE and open source plug-ins for Nvidia and Intel-based systems including Nvidia Jetpack/CUDA and Intel CPU, iGPU, and VPU AI acceleration. There is also support for ONNX runtime, TensorRT, and Intel’s OpenVINO technologies.

Although EVA also supports Windows 10 on Intel-based systems, the EOS-JNX runs Ubuntu 18.04 based L4T (Linux for Tegra) stack with JetPack AI tools. EVA provides open source, field-ready plugins for hardware codec, image processing, and edge communication with optimized models for object classification, detection, segmentation, and human posture detection. The EVA SDK supports 10+ types of USB Vision, GigE Vision, and MIPI-CSI-connected cameras.

The EOS-JNX Series features Smart PoE software for controlling PoE remotely. The software also provides PoE power loss detection to alert of any unexpected PoE disconnection.

The systems integrate a hexa-core Xavier NX with 8GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC. There is also a microSD slot with a 64GB, pre-installed OS boot card.

The 4x 802.3at-compliant PoE ports deliver 30W max per channel and 60W total. In both cases, there is also a non-PoE GbE port that is labeled GigE. A PoE switch for initial mode setup and a PoE LED are also part of the package.







EOS-JNX Series detail views

The EOS-JNX Series is equipped with USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, RS232/485, and 4-channel, isolated DIO ports, with the latter supporting an optional 37-pin DIO daughtercard. A micro-USB port and a wafer connector both support system flashing, and there is an internal USB 2.0 port for a license protection dongle.

The system supplies an M.2 M-key (B+M) slot that offers PCIe Gen2 x1 with SSD support. An M.2 E-key (A+E) slot provides PCIe or USB signals.

The 187.5 x 149.5 x 55.25mm system has a 12-24VDC terminal plug input plus a power, reset, and recovery buttons and an optional adapter. Wall- and DIN-rail mounts are optional.

The fanless system has a -20 to 70°C operating range (w/ 0.6m/s airflow), but that drops down to a 50°C or 60°C maximum at full PoE loads. Other ruggedization features include 40-95% (non-condensing) humidity tolerance, 5Grms vibration, and 30G shock resistance. EMC compliances are also listed.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the EOS-JNX Series. More information may be found in Adlink’s announcement and product page.

