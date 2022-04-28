Orbbec Persee+ 3D camera integrates Neural Processing Unit for AI/ML applications

Orbbec Persee+ 3D camera integrates Neural Processing Unit for AI/ML applicationsApr 27, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 50 views
The Persee+ 3D camera is the 2nd generation for the camera-computer line developed by Orbbec. The SoC (System on Chip) features Orbbec’s Astra 3D+ camera and a built-in ARM processor optimized for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.
The Persee+ 3D camera implements the Amlogic A311D as its processor unit. The smart vision SoC (System on Chip) features 4x ARM A73 cores and 2x ARM A53 cores in addition to an NPU enhanced for AI/ML applications.
Persee+ 3D Camera front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)
The Persee+ includes Orbbec’s Astra+ 3D structured light camera which is optimized for long-raged use cases (0.6-8m). Its max RGB resolution is 1920×1080 pixels @30fps and its max depth resolution is 640×480 pixels @30FPS.
Other upgrades include an upgraded memory and storage support (4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC). The device also offers RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support. According to Orbbec, the Persee+ can be plugged into a TV/Monitor (via HDMI) or it can be used without a display through the built-in Astra+ 3D camera.
Persee+ 3D Camera
(click image to enlarge)
The embedded 3D camera supports Linux and Android and the company provides their own SDK for product development (Orbbec SDK) which can be found here.
Orbecc expects to target computer vision applications that encompass robotics, healthcare and even security systems.
Specifications listed for the Orbecc Persee+ include:
- Processor:
- Amlogic A311D Quad Core A73+ Dual Core A53 with NPU
- Camera:
- Orbbec Astra+ structured light camera
- Depth Resolution Frame Rate:
- Up to 640×480 @ 30FPS
- RGB Resolution Frame Rate:
- Up to 1920×[email protected]
- Depth Field of View:
- H57° ±5°, V45.2±5°, D68.76°±5°
- RGB Field of View:
- H69.2° ±5°, V52° ±5°, D80.39°±5°
- Range:
- 0.6m – 8m
- Memory/Storage:
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB eMMC
- MicroSD support (max 32GB)
- Display/Audio:
- HDMI
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Connectivity:
- 1x RJ45 Gigabit ethernet
- 1x Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
- 1x Bluetooth 5.0
- I/O Interfaces:
- 1x USB Type-C
- 1x USB Type-A
- Software:
- Android / Linux
- Orbbec SDK
- Power:
- 12V/2A
- Operating Temperature:
- 0-40℃
- Dimensions:
- 25mm x 24mm
Further information
The Persee+ is available in mid-May and ships for $379.99 according to the Orbbec online store. More information may be found in Orbecc’s main site.
