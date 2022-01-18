Jetson powered system offers a choice between PoE and MIPI SerDes cam links

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Nexcom’s IP67 protected “ATC 3530” in-vehicle and V2X computer runs Nexcom Aided Linux (NAL) on an up to 21-TOPS Jetson Xavier NX and offers a choice of 4x GbE with PoE or 4x MIPI-CSI-2 SerDes camera connections with V-By-One support.



Nexcom announced a compact, rugged, AI-enabled edge AI system designed primarily for in-vehicle and vehicle-related applications including vehicle-to-everything (V2X). The ATC 3530 also supports M-to-M, X2X, ANPR (automatic number-plate recognition), car recognition, AIoT gateways and nodes, industrial systems, and “cloud-edge AI over mesh wireless” applications. The ATC 3530, which updates an earlier, Jetson TX2 based ATC 3200 system for ADAS, supplies an in-house, Ubuntu 18.04 based Nexcom Aided Linux (NAL) stack with Nvidia Jetpack 4.5 integrations that runs on Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX module.







ATC 3530

The ATC 3530 is available in two SKUs that offer a choice of two different technologies for connected smart cameras. The ATC 3530-IP7-4C provides 4x GbE IP cam ports with 802.3af/at compliant Power-over-Ethernet for up to 30W total. The ATC 3530-IP7-4M model instead supplies 4x MIPI-CSI2 SerDes links via Fakra Z-code ports.

In either case, you get rugged X-coded connectors and support for up to 4K2K decode on each port. The only other difference between the models is that the PoE-equipped 4C model has a single standard GbE port while the MIPI-equipped 4M model has 2x similarly X-coded GbE ports.

The MIPI SerDes technology supports Thine’s V-by-One SerDes technology to reach 25 meters (or 12 meters for 4K2K). “The system uses an encoder chip at the MIPI V-by-One SerDes camera, and the ATC 3530 decodes the incoming video stream,” says Nexcom. NAL ships with a MIPI SerDes driver among other drivers. IP67-protected camera options include 1080p60 and 720p30 models, both with 15-meter support.







ATC 3530 4C (left) and 4M rear panels

The Jetson Xavier NX has 6x ARMv8.2 Carmel CPU cores, as well as a 384-core Volta GPU and 48 Tensor cores for up to 21 TOPS AI processing. The module also offers 8GB LPDDR4x and 8-32GB eMMC 5.1, with the ATC 3530 supplying 16GB eMMC.

The ATC 3530 is equipped with a microSD slot and an M.2 M-key 2280/3080 slot with PCIe 3.0 x4 for an NVMe SSD. There is also a mini-PCIe slot (PCIe 3.0 + USB 2.0) and an M.2 B-key 3042/3052 slot with 2x micro-SIM slots for cellular connections. Antenna mounts include 2x WiFi, 2x LTE/5G, and GNSS, which works with the built-in U-blox NEO-M8N GNSS module.

The system provides an HDMI 2.0A/B port at up to 3840 x [email protected] plus 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 (USB 3.0), and a micro-USB OTG port. An M12 multiport combines 2x RS-232, console, and isolated CAN 2.0A/2.0B. Other features include 4-in/4-out DIDO, a 3D accelerometer/gyroscope, and 12x LEDs. The front panel with the HDMI and USB ports can be covered with a faceplate.

The 213 x 167 x 82.8mm system has a 9-36VDC with ignition controls, optional remote power on/off, and OCP & UVP protections. The system supports -30 to 70°C temperatures unless you are using PoE, in which case the upper limit drops to 60°C.

The ATC 3530 provides 10%~95%, non-condensing RH tolerance, 2G vibration resistance per IEC 60068-2-64 and MIL-STD-810G Method 516.6 and Method 516.E, and 20g shock resistance per MIL-STD-810G, Method 516.6. Product life-cycle support extends past 2026.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ATC 3530. More information may be found in Nexcom’s announcement and product page.

