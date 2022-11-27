All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
IoT Gateway equipped with i.MX8M Plus processor and dual GbE ports

Nov 26, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 144 views

Earlier this month, AAEON released an IoT Gateway targeting industrial edge gateway applications, Industry 4.0 and machine learning applications. The SRG-IMX8P is equipped with two GbE ports, 2x CAN-FD, 2x RS232/422/485 and support for wireless connectivity.

The product page lists the i.MX8M Plus from NXP as the RISC processor of the SRG-IMX8P IoT Gateway.

  • NXP i.MX8M Plus — Quad-Core Cortex-A53 processor (up to 1.6GHz); Single Cortex-M7 (up to 800 MHz); 2.3 TOPS NPU; 16 GFLOPS GPU


NXP i.MX8M Plus block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The standard model comes configured with 2GB DDR4L/16 eMMC, but it can be upgraded to 4GB DDR4L/32 GB eMMC. There is also a MicroSD card reader for extra storage. 

Some of the interfaces found on this IoT Gateway include up to two USB.3.0 ports, two CAN-FD connectors and two RS-232/422/485 serial ports. AAEON also stated that “The USB 3.0 and RJ-45 LAN ports support more sophisticated camera and sensor peripherals, while the CAN-FD slots enable users to transmit and receive sensor data via the SRG-IMX8P’s I/O directly, negating the need for USB-to-CANBus conversion.”

 
SRG-IMX8P rear view (left) and DIN/Wall mount (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The SRG-IMX8P offers two Gigabit ethernet ports, up to three antennas and one SIM card slot as in the image below. Additionally, there are two Mini PCIe connectors which can be used for Wi-Fi/BT or 3G/4G LTE modules. 

AAEON mentioned that this device supports Debian 10 OS. Documentation and OS image files can be found on the SRG-IMX8P product page. The company will also supply Modbus/MQTT libraries at customer’s request. 

 
SRG-IMX8P front view
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the SRG-IMX8P include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB DDR4L (optional 4GB)
    • 16GB eMMC (optional 32GB)
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Mini PCIe connector
    • 1x Wireless Lan Mini PCIe connector
    • 2x GbE LAN ports
    • 1x SIM card slot
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 Type-A
    • 1x Micro USB
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x CAN-FD
    • 2x RS-232/422/485 (switchable)
  • OS:
    • Debian 10
  • Other Features:
    • RTC, TPM 2.0
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20 to 70°C
  • Power:
    • 9V to 36V DC
    • 9.36W (Full Loading)
  • Dimensions:
    • 140.76 x 98.2 x 48mm

Further information

AAEON didn’t provide information related to pricing or availability. The company also specified that this product is PSA certified (level 1). The product page for the SRG-IMX8P can be found here.

 

