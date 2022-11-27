IoT Gateway equipped with i.MX8M Plus processor and dual GbE ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Earlier this month, AAEON released an IoT Gateway targeting industrial edge gateway applications, Industry 4.0 and machine learning applications. The SRG-IMX8P is equipped with two GbE ports, 2x CAN-FD, 2x RS232/422/485 and support for wireless connectivity.

The product page lists the i.MX8M Plus from NXP as the RISC processor of the SRG-IMX8P IoT Gateway.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

