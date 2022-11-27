IoT Gateway equipped with i.MX8M Plus processor and dual GbE ports

IoT Gateway equipped with i.MX8M Plus processor and dual GbE portsNov 26, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 144 views
Earlier this month, AAEON released an IoT Gateway targeting industrial edge gateway applications, Industry 4.0 and machine learning applications. The SRG-IMX8P is equipped with two GbE ports, 2x CAN-FD, 2x RS232/422/485 and support for wireless connectivity.
The product page lists the i.MX8M Plus from NXP as the RISC processor of the SRG-IMX8P IoT Gateway.
- NXP i.MX8M Plus — Quad-Core Cortex-A53 processor (up to 1.6GHz); Single Cortex-M7 (up to 800 MHz); 2.3 TOPS NPU; 16 GFLOPS GPU