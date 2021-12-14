Raspberry Pi CM4 gateway offers multiple wireless options

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

TechDesign has launched an “Industrial IoT Gateway with Raspberry Pi CM4” built by KSH and Artisantech with 2x LAN, 4x USB, 2x COM, micro-HDMI, mini-PCIe, and an M.2 slot with optional 5G or NVMe.



TechDesign is taking orders for a wireless-oriented, 170 x 110 x 30mm gateway that runs Linux on a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. The Industrial IoT Gateway with Raspberry Pi CM4, also referred to as the WPC-632-Pi, has a 9-32VDC input and -20 to 75℃ operating range.







Industrial IoT Gateway with Raspberry Pi CM4 (TechDesign/Artisantech version)

RPi 4 based

WPC-632-Pi 4

TechDesign cites Artisantech Computer Engineering Co. Ltd as its hardware partner. However, Artisantech does not appear to show the product on its website, and it appears to make only MCU-driven products. Artisantech is primarily a system integrator, or at least that is how Qnap described the company in a case study on a joint project for an energy monitoring and management system.

As noted by the CNXSoft post that alerted us to the gateway, the manufacturer appears to be fellow Taiwanese firm KSH International. KSH brands the system as Raspberry Pi CM4 5G IoT and Edge AIoT models. Although we saw no specs listed, these appear to be slightly different than the TechDesign/Artisantech offering. KSH also provides the mainboard as a standalone SBC and manufactures a variety of other gateways based on the Raspberry Pi 4 and other Pi SBCs and Compute Modules, such as the RPi 4-based WPC-632-Pi 4.

The Raspberry Pi CM4 appears more on carrier boards than embedded systems, although some of those are available with enclosures. Other CM4-based industrial gateways include CompuLab’s IOT-GATE-RPi.

The Industrial IoT Gateway provides a Raspberry Pi CM4 with up to 8GB RAM and 32GB eMMC and optional WiFi/BT. The system is equipped with Gigabit Ethernet and 10/100 Fast Ethernet ports, as well as 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and a micro-HDMI port for up to 4Kp60. The RS-232/422/485 and RS-232/485 interfaces appear to use side-mounted DB9 ports. Terminal blocks provide DIO.

The KSH model shown below has a slightly different layout with only dual coastline USB ports and an antenna. Other specs may also be different.







KSH version of the gateway available as the 5G IoT or Edge AIoT (left) and KSH SBC version

The TechDesign/Artisantech version covered here offers considerable wireless expansion, starting with the optional WiFi/BT version of the CM4. You also get a USB 2.0-driven mini-PCIe slot with optional 4G LTE, NB-IoT, or LoRa modules.

There is a choice of one of two PCIe-driven M.2 slots: a B-key for an optional 5G module or an M-key for an optional NVMe SSD or AI accelerator module. A nano-SIM slot is also available. (KSH’s 5G IoT likely offers the M.2 B-key while its Edge AIoT probably has the M-key slot.)

The gateway provides optional 2-lane MIPI-CSI and internal SPI, I2C, and 2x PWM headers. There is also a watchdog, RTC with battery, a reset button, buzzer, and LEDs. A heatsink is standard and a fan is optional. The DC input is available via a wide-range terminal input or 12V jack.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Industrial IoT Gateway with Raspberry Pi CM4 (WPC-632-Pi). However, it appears to be available for ordering on this TechDesign product page.

