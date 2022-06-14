Texas Instruments introduces the AM62x SoCs to the Sitara processors family

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Last week, Texas Instruments released two new models for the Sitara processor family. The Sitara AM623 and the AM625 can have up to four Cortex-A53 processors and one Arm Cortex M4F. For quick product development, TI is integrating them on the SK-AM62 starter kit which starts at $149.



The AM623 and the AM625 come in a System on Chip (SoC) form factor and can have one, two or up to four Cortex-A53 processors (up to 1,400 MHz) and a single Arm Cortex M4F (up to 400 MHz) for real-time applications. The main difference between these two SoCs is that the AM625 features a 3D GPU and it seems to support Android OS.

