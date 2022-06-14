Texas Instruments introduces the AM62x SoCs to the Sitara processors family

Texas Instruments introduces the AM62x SoCs to the Sitara processors familyJun 13, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 344 views
Last week, Texas Instruments released two new models for the Sitara processor family. The Sitara AM623 and the AM625 can have up to four Cortex-A53 processors and one Arm Cortex M4F. For quick product development, TI is integrating them on the SK-AM62 starter kit which starts at $149.
The AM623 and the AM625 come in a System on Chip (SoC) form factor and can have one, two or up to four Cortex-A53 processors (up to 1,400 MHz) and a single Arm Cortex M4F (up to 400 MHz) for real-time applications. The main difference between these two SoCs is that the AM625 features a 3D GPU and it seems to support Android OS.
