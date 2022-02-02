Amlogic based home automation hubs start at $52

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

JetHome’s $52-and-up “JetHub H1” and $57-and-up, DIN-rail ready “JetHub D1” home automation hubs run Linux on Amlogic S905W and A113X SoCs, respectively, and provide 10/100 LAN, WiFi/BT, USB, and Zigbee. The D1 adds RS485, 1-Wire, relays, and more.



St. Petersburg, Russia based JetHome has launched a pair of low-cost, Arm-based automation controllers with Fast Ethernet, WiFi/Bluetooth, and Zigbee connectivity. The more affordable JetHome JetHub H1 is focused on basic home automation while the more I/O-rich, DIN-rail form-factor JetHome JetHub D1 supports more sophisticated automation networks.







JetHome JetHub H1 (left) and JetHub D1

The JetHub systems ship with JetHome Armbian, an Ubuntu 20.04 based Armbian stack. There are also images for the Linux/Python-based Home Assistant automation software, including Zigbee Home Automation (ZHA) and Zigbee2MQTT (Z2M) variants. The systems support ioBroker, openHAB, Domoticz, MajorDomo, and other Linux software.

Both models keep costs low (and, presumably, supply high) by using five-year old Amlogic SoCs. The JetHub H1 taps the Amlogic S905W, a slower, 1.2GHz variant of the more widely used and similarly quad-core, Cortex-A53 based Amlogic S905X2. The S905W has a Mali-450 MP3 GPU and tops out at 4Kp30 instead of 4Kp60 video decoding. None of that matters here, however, as the JetHub devices are headless. The JetHub D1 is equipped with the Amlogic A113X, a 1.4GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A53 SoC aimed at smart speaker applications.

The JetHub H1 ships with 1GB DDR3 and either 8GB eMMC ($52) or 16GB eMMC ($61). The JetHub D1 sells for $57 with 512MB DDR3 and 8GB eMMC or $59 with 1GB DDR3 and 8GB eMMC.

On both models, the Zigbee 3.0 module is listed as optional. Yet, the shopping page appears to show it as a standard bundle, with the type of TI Zigbee module changing depending on the RAM configuration. An antenna connector and external antenna also come with the packages.







JetHub H1 (left) and JetHub D1

Both JetHub systems are equipped with a dual-band, 802.11ac WiFi/BT module. The JetHub H1 gives you a Realtek RTL8822CS module with Bluetooth 5.0 while the D1 provides an Ampak AP6255 with BT 4.2.

The JetHub H1 is equipped with a microSD slot, a 10/100 Ethernet port, a micro-USB serial console and 5V input port, and 2x USB 2.0 ports. Other features include 2x debug connectors for flashing the WiFi/BT and Zigbee modules plus 2x LEDs and reset, boot, and firmware update buttons. The 100 x 97 x 20mm system weighs 120 grams and has a 0 to 40°C operating range.







JetHub D1 side views

(click images to enlarge)



The JetHub D1 comes with optional DIN-rail mounting and is equipped with single 10/100 Ethernet and USB 2.0 ports. A USB cable also appears to be part of the bundle.

Terminal plug interfaces are provided for 2x RS485 (with Modbus support), 1-Wire, 3x relay outputs, 4x discrete dry contact inputs, 5V output, and GND. There are also boot and user buttons and 2x LEDs.

The 130 x 75 x 57mm D1 weighs 180 grams and has a 9-56VDC terminal plug input. There is a 0 to 40°C operating range with up to 80% non-condensing relative humidity tolerance. Like the H1, the D1 is made of ABS plastic.



Further information

The JetHome JetHub H1 starts at $52 (3,999 Rubles) and the JetHome JetHub D1 at $57 (4,490 Rubles). The JetHub H1 with 8GB eMMC ships immediately while the 16GB model ships Feb. 11. The JetHub D1 with 512MB RAM ships Feb. 8 while the 1GB version ships Feb. 28.

More information may be found in JetHome’s JetHub H1 shopping page and wiki and JetHub D1 shopping page and wiki. Documentation is extensive and in English.

We found out about the JetHub controllers via CNXSoft, which spotted them on the recent Linux 5.16 changelog.

