Raspberry Pi CM4 powered gateway with dual M.2 B-key slots starts at $333

OnLogic has opened preorders for a $333-and-up “Factor 201” industrial gateway based on the Raspberry Pi CM4 with 2x M.2 B-key, 4x USB, HDMI, COM, and 2x GbE with optional PoE-PD. An upcoming “Factor 202” will add analog and digital I/O.



A year ago on Pi Day, OnLogic teased a One Tough Pi industrial gateway based on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. One Pi Day later, the company has opened pre-orders on the system, now called the Factor 201, with shipments due “in the coming weeks.” The Vermont-based company has also revealed full specs for a Factor 202 model that will launch later this year with DIO and ADC features.







Factor 201 (left) and on a DIN-rail





The Raspberry Pi CM4 runs Linux on the same Broadcom BCM2711 SoC with 4x 1.5GHz Cortex-A72 cores used by the Raspberry Pi 4. The CM4 ships with 2GB to 8GB LPDDR4-3200 RAM and 0GB to 32GB eMMC and offers optional 802.11ac/BT 5.1. All these capacities, as well as the WiFi/BT radio, are available as options on the Factor 201 and 202.

The Factor 201 starts at $333 with 2GB RAM and 8GB eMMC plus a 64GB M.2 B-key connected SATA SSD. You pay $10 extra for pre-loaded, 32-bit Linux distros, with a choice of Raspberry Po OS in Desktop or Lite flavors or Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS in Desktop or Server versions.







Factor 202, showing 2.7-inch touchscreen





The 129 x 102.5 x 38mm Factor 201, which follows other Raspberry Pi CM4-based embedded systems such as CompuLab’s IOT-GATE-RPi , ships with 2x GbE ports via Realtek RTL8153. One of the ports comes with optional PoE PD support, enabling you to power the system over Ethernet. However, as with the optional TPM 2.0 chip, PoE PD is not listed on the shopping configuration page.

Major ports include USB 3.2 Gen1 (a fancy way of saying USB 3.0) plus 2x USB 2.0 and a USB OTG Type-C management port, which is used for configuring the RPi CM4. You also get an HDMI port and a terminal block interface for RS-232/422/485.







Factor 201 side views





OnLogic managed to spin dual M.2 B-key slots out of the CM4’s single PCIe Gen2 x1 interface, which suggests there might be some performance handicaps when using both at once. The M.2 2280 port is used for optional SSDs of up to 2TB SATA. The M.2 B-key 3042/3052 (USB 3.0, USB 2.0) slot supports an optional 4G LTE module, which, does not appear among the shopping options. The system comes with 3x antenna holes.

The Factor 201 has a 12-24VDC terminal block input, a reset button, 5x LEDs, and optional power adapters. Other listed options include optional wall and DIN-rail mounting kits and a port blocking kit.

The aluminum and plastic constructed system incorporates OnLogic’s Hardshell Fanless passive cooling technology. There is a -20 to 60°C operating range with 10-95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance. Several EMC and safety compliances are listed.



Factor 202

The upcoming Factor 202 is larger than the Factor 201, with a 200 x 121 x 57.4mm footprint. The extra space provides room for the additional bottom compartment for the terminal block interfaces for the system’s additional 16x digital input, 16x digital outputs, 4x analog inputs, and 2x analog outputs.







Factor 202 side views





There is also a 2.7-inch capacitive touchscreen on the side of the system. Otherwise, the device appears to be identical to the Factor 201.



Further information

The Factor 201 starts at $333 with 2GB RAM and 8GB eMMC plus a 64GB SSD. The Factor 202 will ship later this year at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in OnLogic’s announcement and the Factor 201 shopping/product page and Factor 202 preliminary product page.

