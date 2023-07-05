Nitrogen8M Plus boast NXP processor w/ 2.3 TOPS NPU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Nitrogen8M Plus SMARC from Laird Connectivity is a high-performance embedded computing module featuring a Quad-core Arm-A53 along with a 2.3 TOPS NPU for machine learning inference and onboard Image Signal Processor (ISP).

The product page indicates that the Nitrogen8M Plus features the NXP i.MX 8M Plus with the following architecture:

