Nitrogen8M Plus boast NXP processor w/ 2.3 TOPS NPU

Nitrogen8M Plus boast NXP processor w/ 2.3 TOPS NPUJul 4, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 96 views
The Nitrogen8M Plus SMARC from Laird Connectivity is a high-performance embedded computing module featuring a Quad-core Arm-A53 along with a 2.3 TOPS NPU for machine learning inference and onboard Image Signal Processor (ISP).
The product page indicates that the Nitrogen8M Plus features the NXP i.MX 8M Plus with the following architecture:
- i.MX 8M Plus — Quad-core Cortex-A53 (up to 1.8GHz); 512KB L2 Cache; 1x Cortex-M7 (up to 800MHz) w/ ARM Neon extension; 16 GFLOPs 32-bit GC7000UL w/ OpenCL & Vulkan support; 2.3 TOPs NPU; Hi-Fi 4 DSP (up to 800MHz)