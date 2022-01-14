Solderable OSM module showcases i.MX8M Plus

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

iWave’s solderable, 45 x 45mm “i.MX 8M Plus OSM LGA Module” runs Linux on an NPU-equipped i.MX8M Plus. Highlights include up to 8GB LPDDR4, up to 256GB eMMC, WiFi/BT with optional 802.11ax, a -40 to 85°C range, and support for 2x GbE, 2x CAN-FD, and PCIe 3.0.



iWave, which last March announced an iW-RainboW-G40M (i.MX 8M Plus SMARC SOM) module, has announced a much smaller module with the same NXP i.MX8M Plus SoC and the same iW-RainboW-G40M name. Fortunately, the new module is also referred to as the i.MX 8M Plus OSM LGA Module. The 45 x 45mm module adopts SGET’s recent Open Standard Module (OSM) v1.0 form factor for solderable, LGA packaged compute modules.







i.MX 8M Plus OSM LGA Module (OSM variant of iW-RainboW-G40M)

We first encountered OSM in 2020 with F&S’ i.MX8M Mini based OSM-MX8MM . While the F&S product uses the mid-size 30 x 30mm format, iWave has adopted the largest 45 x 45mm Size-L variant, which is 28 percent smaller than µQseven and 51 percent smaller than SMARC.

The i.MX 8M Plus OSM LGA Module supports smart home, smart city, and industrial IoT applications that can make use of the i.MX8M Plus SoC’s 2.3-TOPS NPU for ML vision, edge intelligence, and advanced multimedia applications. OS support includes BSPs with Linux 5.4.24, Ubuntu 20.04, and Android 11, all listed as “or higher.”

You can order the module with the Dual, Quad, or QuadLite i.MX8M Plus variants. The Lite lacks the NPU, VPU, ISP, and HiFi4 Audio DSP. All three of these up to 1.8GHz Cortex-A53 models also provide a 600MHz Cortex-M7 core.

The relatively larger, 45 x 45mm size allows iWave to pack in a lot of features. The default configuration is 2GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC, but these can be expanded to 8GB and 256GB, respectively. The module also comes standard with a wireless module with BT 5.0 and 802.11ac, with an option to advance to the next-gen 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). There is also a controller for dual GbE ports with TSN support.







i.MX 8M Plus OSM LGA Module simplified (left) and complete block diagrams

The OSM module’s 662 I/O contacts enable 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 2x SPI, 2x CAN-FD, and 2x SDIO (4-bit and 8-bit). You also get PCIe 3.0 x1 and HDMI 2.0a interfaces.

Optional I/O includes 4-lane MIPI-DSI, 2x 4-lane MIPI-CSI, 2x 4-lane LVDS, 4x UART, and 2x I2C. Other options include I2S, PWM, and OSM GPIOs.

The i.MX 8M Plus OSM LGA Module is powered at 5V/2A and is available with an -40 to 85°C operating range and 10+ year availability. Options include a i.MX 8M Plus OSM Development Kit with optional 5.5-inch capacitive touchscreen, a camera module, and a heatsink. No more details were available.



Further information

The i.MX 8M Plus OSM LGA Module (iW-RainboW-G40M) appears to be available for order. (Pricing is undisclosed.) More information may be found in iWave’s announcement and product page.

